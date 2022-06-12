Ukraine’s First Lady Opens Center In Lithuania For Refugees Fleeing Russian Invasion

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, on Saturday, opened a center for refugees in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. According to a report by Kyiv Independent, Olena said that Lithuania had sheltered thousands of people fleeing the Russian invasion and that the newly opened shelter would serve as a home to them. It is pertinent to note that the baltic nation has sheltered at least 50,000 Ukrainians since the start of the war in February.

In Vilnius, Olena said, "We wanted Ukrainians who were forced to come to Lithuania because of the war to have a truly native place. So that the center will be the place where it is possible to address any matter – help or communication."

'Important initiative'

Subsequently in a Twitter post, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it was an important initiative by the First Ladies of Lithuania and Ukraine and shows sincere friendship and strategic partnership between both the countries. "The Center will provide necessary assistance to the Ukrainian community in & will contribute to integration into the European Union," he added.

First Ukrainian Center in EU opened in Vilnius! This important initiative by First Ladies of LT&UA shows sincere friendship&strategic partnership between our countries. The Center will provide necessary assistance to Ukrainian community in🇱🇹&will contribute to🇺🇦integration into🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/SwrLrbKDDf — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 11, 2022

As Ukraine pushes forward its bid for NATO accession, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she will next week make a recommendation on whether Ukraine should be given a candidate status in the bloc. On Saturday, Leyen, who serves as the chief executive of the European Union, made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv wherein she said that country has already done a lot to gain candidacy but there were still reforms to be made. Addressing media reporters alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, she said, “we (EC) want to support Ukraine in its European Journey.”

It is pertinent to note that such a recommendation from von der Leyen would mark a preliminary step on a long road to full membership. Ukraine needs the approval of all 27 members of the bloc to complete the process of accession. While most of the member states have shown affirmation of the application, the decision by western EU countries including France and Germany remains sceptical.

