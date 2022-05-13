Ukraine's First Lady Says Russia Waging War Against 'our Future' By Targetting Children

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska accused Russia of “waging war against children” after Putin’s forces targetted a school and a boarding school in Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv. While multiple schools have been targeted since the conflict started in February, the latest attack left 3 people killed and at least 12 injured. Zelenska said that continuous strikes on civilian facilities with kids are aimed at destroying the future of the country.

"Tonight, the Russian army fired rockets from a plane at a school and boarding school in the city of Novhorod-Siversky, Chernihiv region. Rescuers are currently working there, but we already know of 3 dead and 12 injured. The bombing was aimed. The Russians, who claim to be attacking only military installations, are waging war against our children. In fact, they are waging war against our future," Zelenska said in a Telegram post-Thursday.

Ukraine has been highlighting the killings of children and young adults in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The latest data released by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) stated that at least 100 children died only in the month of April. Meanwhile, the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said that the ongoing war has killed 223 children and injured at least 408. Notably, satellite images released in the aftermath of a bomb attack on Mariupol theatre in March showed the word ‘children’ written on it.

Educational institutions obliterated

Meanwhile, backing her claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was deliberately trying to harm Ukraine's future, the First lady said that 635 educational institutions in the country have been affected by bombs and shells, with 126 being completely destroyed. The data was released by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. "Whether Russia's actions in Ukraine are genocide is currently being debated around the world. Instead of answering, look at the map. Every day a new school or kindergarten appears there, which was deliberately destroyed with unprecedented cynicism by the Russians," she said.

Putin has branded the ongoing war as the Russian Federation's special military operation on Ukraine. The conflict has now continued for 79 days and has killed hundreds of civilians. In recent times, Moscow is targetting Ukraine's south and east.

(Image:AP)

