While imploring the world to help Ukraine, Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine and mother of two, said she has not seen her husband for more than a month due to security reasons. In an online conversation with CNN, Zelenska revealed she and her children have not met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more than a month now and added they were not living in the Presidential house due to the safety concerns of their children - 17-year-old daughter, Sasha, and 9-year-old son, Kyrylo. Zelenska said she communicates with her husband only by phone.

While answering whether she witnessed any changes in her husband's behaviour after the Russian invasion, she said, "I always knew that he was and would be a reliable support for me. Then he became a wonderful father and support for our family. And now he has shown the same traits." "He has not changed. It's just that more people saw it through my eyes," she told CNN News.

The first lady maintained that her husband Zelenskyy has been living in the Presidential house in order to make strategies for the country. "Due to the danger, my children and I were forbidden to stay there," she stressed.

Further, while answering why she has not left the country after the Russian started a war against Ukraine, Zelenska maintained that she and her children were not the only possible target of Russian aggression and added every woman, and children were the target of Putin's forces."Those who died the other day from a Russian missile [while] trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk were not members of the presidential family, they were just Ukrainians. So the number one target for the enemy is all of us," she added.

Priorities have changed after invasion, says Ukrainian First Lady

Further, Zelenska added when she became the first lady, she pledged to make children a centrepiece of her work. The first lady affirmed that she had been working for the betterment of children before the Russian invasion. The wife of Zelenskyy said she had been working for both tasty and nutritious food for school children, better infrastructure and the best medical facilities for them. However, she maintained that the condition has changed now and added: "safety is the top priority" for the lakhs of children living abroad and in the refugee camps. "Before the war we launched a reform of school nutrition, preparing for it for several years, to make it tasty and healthy at the same time so that children get sick less. How do I feel now, you ask? I feel we were thrown years and decades back," she added. It is worth mentioning that the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 49th day on Wednesday, April 13. Since the very first day of the invasion, thousands of civilians have been killed including women and children.

Image: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram/@ZelenskyyUa/Twitter