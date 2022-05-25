As the Russian war has entered its fourth month, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday appealed to the global leaders to continue discussions about the impact of the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking virtually at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenska warned against allowing the pleasure of "psychological victory" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first lady of Ukraine also showed the participants at the meeting images of the destroyed Ukrainian cities and wounded citizens, asserting that:

"Do not get used to the fact that somewhere in Europe children are bombed... Talk about it... Because as soon as we all get used to it, Putin will have psychological victory."

Zelenska also noted that Russian troops are "deliberately" targetting civilian infrastructure, mostly hospitals. Over 200 hospitals and healthcare facilities have been destroyed in Ukraine, the first lady of the embattled ex-Soviet nation said. The Kyiv authorities have begun rescue operations for the most vulnerable. Children with severe diseases have been moved abroad, she informed. Kyiv authorities have also helped to secure shelters for children who lost their parents in the Russian war.

"We are rescuing and providing for those who need to stay in Ukraine. Incubators for perinatal centers ... Today in Ukraine there are several dozen children with limb amputations who need prosthetics and long-term rehabilitation. This is the task I am now beginning to pursue. I will turn to the world's leading clinics," Zelenska said in her compassionate speech.

She also urged those following the war to keep their distance from "misinformation" that is widely prevalent ever since the war began on February 24. In a stern message against the pro-Russian war supporters, she said: "If you start to think that there may be some justification for attacking another country...that aggression may make some sense, it means you are deriving information from Russian media." She echoed calls of Ukrainian leaders, including her husband Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that in order to support Kyiv, the world must strengthen sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's first lady unveils psychological support program to help war victims recover from trauma

It is to mention that Zelenska on Monday unveiled a National psychological care programme to help those traumatised by the Russian war. Zelenska said the Ukrainians needed rehabilitation "just as the physically wounded." The programme is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). "The Russian invasion has deeply shocked the civilized world," she said during a telephone conversation with Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog.

(Image: AP)