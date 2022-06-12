Ukraine's Forces Get Additional Starlink Kits From Elon Musk For Expanded Internet Service

Amid the escalating Moscow-Kyiv war, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week delivered an additional batch of Starlink satellite kits to Ukraine's Armed Forces for extended internet coverage. The recent supply has brought total Starlink communication system deliveries to over 15,000 units since the onset of the war on February 24. In a slideshow video tweeted by the billionaire entrepreneur on June 6, Musk for the first time announced a tentative number of broadband service units sent to Ukraine for the upkeep of steady internet connectivity.

Halfway through the video, Musk said: "Over 15,000 Starlinks (have been) delivered to Ukraine." The video also showed an image of the satellite systems in bulk. Although, it is not clear if the photograph was taken before or after delivery to Ukraine.

Deck from SpaceX all-hands update talk I gave last week pic.twitter.com/ApsdPjjukh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022

Earlier in March, SpaceX's Chief Operations Officer Gwynne Shotwell gave a rough idea about the number of satellite units supplied to Ukraine during a chat with CNBC. Without giving a specific number, she said about "thousands" of systems were delivered to Kyiv since February. NBC News later in April reported that SpaceX had donated around 10,000 terminals to Ukraine amidst the war.

Urkraine Armed Forces thanks Musk for Starlink kits

On receiving truckloads of Starlink antennas, Ukraine Armed Forces on Saturday extended their gratitude to Elon Musk, saying his satellite systems have helped the Ukrainian intelligence services to render more accurate damages on Russian artillery units. "Multitasker @elonmusk manages not only to work on preparations for the Mars mission but also to pass the Starlinks to our intelligence so needed for their special missions," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in a Twitter post. "Ukrainian army defends freedom on Earth so that it can be established on Mars as well," they added as over thousands of terminals are actively involved in determining and destroying Russian targets.

Multitasker @elonmusk manages not only to work on preparations for the Mars mission but also to pass the Starlinks to our intelligence so needed for their special missions.#UAarmy defend freedom on Earth so that it can be established on Mars as well. pic.twitter.com/iTpTPp1F7s — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 11, 2022

Starlink satellite technology assisting Ukrainian drone units

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk's Starlink satellite technology is assisting an elite Ukrainian drone unit in destroying Russian weapons, according to the Times of London. The Aerorozvidka, which is a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces specialising in aerial reconnaissance and drone warfare, uses drones equipped with infrared cameras to observe Russian military equipment such as tanks and command vessels at night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had extended gratitude to Musk for the Starlink systems that helped Ukraine "overcome Russian propaganda" by enabling steady access to internet service for Ukrainians living in blackout zones.

What is the Starlink satellite?

Starlink terminals are designed to communicate with a satellite in low orbit around the Earth. The design works in such a way that the receiver on the ground does not need to have a fixed wireline connection. It is how the company plans to provide broadband-level stable internet connection in rural areas that wired broadband service providers might not be able to reach. Musk's Starlink reportedly has over 5 lakh users across 32 countries.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)