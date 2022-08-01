Ukraine's Grain Tycoon Killed In Russia Shelling Of Mykolaiv Amid Stalled Food Export Deal

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, one of the wealthiest agricultural tycoons in Ukraine has lost his life along with his wife in a "massive" Russian bombardment on the city of Mykolaiv in the south. As Russia continues to pound the city, the residence of 74-year-old Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife Raisa, was reportedly hit by a missile overnight, killing both of them, Daily Mail reported. It is to mention that the owner of the grain exporting company Nibulon, Vadatursky had also been given the "Hero of Ukraine" award, which is the highest national honour bestowed by the President of the nation.

With a wealth worth of $430 million, Oleksiy Vadatursky was listed as the 24th richest person in the nation by Forbes.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, stated on Telegram that the couple's deaths were likely the result of Moscow's most severe shelling of the city to date, which also destroyed a hotel, a sports complex, two schools, a service station, and houses.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the closest Ukrainian city to the southern front, where Kyiv's troops intend to launch a significant counteroffensive to retake land lost during Russia's incursion in February, is Mykolaiv, which has regularly been targeted. According to the Daily Mail report, it is also directly connected to Odesa, the largest port in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy offers his condolences to the family of deceased

The embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent his condolences to the friends and family of the couple, Oleksiy Vadatursky and his wife, who perished in Sunday's Russian bombardment of Mykolaiv. The Ukrainian leader said, "People like them, companies, and our Ukrainian south guaranteed the world's food security," Associated Press reported.

As he continued, Zelenskyy praised the people of Mykolaiv for their tenacity and for guarding the city and the area and went on to say that "strategically, Russia has little chance of winning this war."

In addition to this, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the region, praised Vadatursky on Telegram. "(He) dis a lot for the Mykolaiv region, a lot for Ukraine." Kim added that the Ukrainian grain tycoon's contribution to the development of the area's shipbuilding and agricultural industries is priceless.

An advisor to President Zelensky's administration stated that he believed Russia had targeted the businessman on purpose, BBC reported. One of the missiles, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, struck the businessman's bedroom, which "leaves no doubt" that it was directed.

According to the report, Nibulon has constructed many grain export infrastructure projects, including storage facilities. Since Russia and Ukraine are the major exporters of grains and wheat, the interruption of their shipments due to their conflict has seen a price hike throughout the world.

