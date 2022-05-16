Ukraine's Military Commander Seeks Help From Elon Musk; Says 'It Is Impossible To Survive'

As the deadly war in Eastern Europe entered its 82nd day with Russian troops failing to achieve their pre-set targets and Ukrainian troops putting up a tough resistance against the invading Russian forces, Ukrainian military commander Serhiy Volyna has now reached out to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seeking assistance to save him and the other defenders who are trapped inside the besieged Azovstal style steel plant in Mariupol.

This came at the time when Elon Musk recently stepped in to extend his satellite communication services -Starlink to Ukraine while on the other hand, Ukrainian forces have pledged to continue the fighting against Russian forces at the steel plant in the war-hit region.

Tweeting in English, the Ukrainian commander said, "Elon Musk, people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint."

While Volyna's remarks have garnered an overwhelming response on Twitter, several people also took to the comment section to reach out to the Tesla CEO, pleading for help in saving the Ukrainian heroes trapped in the steel plant. Many also went on to laud the soldiers who are surviving and managing to get out of the ongoing fighting against the Russian forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time when the military commander has pleaded for help on the behalf of all the fighting Ukrainian soldiers. Earlier, he released a video on his social media accounts making an appeal to all the world leaders to help them get out of the besieged city. In the video, where he can be seen raising concerns over the situation, Volyna said, "This is our appeal to the world. This could be the last appeal of our lives. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours."

On the other hand, Elon Musk's Starlink Project, which seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world, had confirmed shortly after the onset of the invasion that his services will remain active in Ukraine and will further deliver more terminals to the country.

Russia's attack escalates in Mariupol

In the meantime, the Russian forces have continued their onslaught in the besieged port city of Mariupol risking the lives of people who are stranded in the city. In the latest update, Ukraine had claimed that the occupiers deployed incendiary or phosphorous bombs against the Mariupol Defenders on May 14 further claiming that they will leave the conclusion on this situation to the specialists. It was stated that the Russian forces have used 9M22C incendiary shells with thermite layers.



Image: AP/ANI