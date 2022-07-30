Ukraine's Military Shoots Down Russia's Su-25 Assault Aircraft In Donetsk Amid Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down Russia's Su-25 "frogfoot" attack aircraft on Thursday, July 29. The Command of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Troops stated that a Sicheslav paratrooper destroyed the Russian fighter jet in the Donetsk region. "A serviceman with the air defence unit of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Sicheslav Airborne Assault Division shot down a Su-25 armoured attack aircraft operated by the Russian occupiers in Donetsk region," it wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian military further stated that the Russian jet was attacked with an Igla MANPADS system. The air defence units of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade claimed to have shot down as many as 29 aerial attack systems of invaders so far, including fifteen aircraft, seven helicopters, and seven Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Furthermore, the Command of Airborne Assault Troops also stated that the country's forces also knocked down Russia's helicopter mi-8 and captured at least two enemies.

Russian military damaged a pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukraine

"Shooting down an enemy helicopter personally is like scoring a goal for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup final. Right after a successful shot from the Needle PZRK, when the enemy Mi-8 fell near the positions of our fighters, two invaders ended up in our land," it added. Earlier on July 25, Ukraine claimed that shelling by the Russian military damaged a pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast. According to the Department of Housing and Public Utilities of Kharkiv, the damage to the pipeline rendered at least a thousand homes without gas supply. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over five months now with no sign of ending anytime soon.

Ukraine claims to have killed about 40,670 Russian soldiers so far

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war in late February. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 40,670 soldiers, 3,995 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,759 tanks, 906 artillery systems and 258 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 117 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,889 vehicles and fuel tanks, 733 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 222 aircraft, 190 helicopters, 174 cruise missiles, 78 special equipment and 15 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a Facebook post.

Image: AP