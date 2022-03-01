Ukraine's Plea To Join European Union Accepted; Procedure Begins Amid Russian Invasion

In a historic development, the European Parliament accepted Ukraine's application to join the European Union on Tuesday. A special admission procedure has begun to admit Ukraine to the EU, and the voting for the same, is said to take place at 9 PM as per Indian Standard Time.

The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Union Parliament. In his address, Zelenskyy pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it. 'We want to be equal,' the Ukrainian President said.

Zelenskyy took the opportunity to highlight how the people of Ukraine were paying a 'heavy price' in the offensive of Russia. "This morning 2 cruise missiles hit Kharkiv city. The city has the largest number of universities. The youth is bright and smart there. We are fighting just for our land and our freedom. Also, at the same time, we are fighting to be an equal member of Europe," the Ukrainian President further said. He added," Today it's about that. EU will be much stronger with Ukraine. Without the EU, Ukraine will be lonesome."

#TheBattleOfKyiv | 'Our citizens are paying the ultimate price, yesterday 16 children were killed': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the European Union Parliament as Russia continues invasion https://t.co/iVFORpGCle pic.twitter.com/pAkVgSEPgQ — Republic (@republic) March 1, 2022

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, had said, "Ukraine is facing Russia with pride. All those standing up in Belarus, Georgia- it is worth it. For next-generation, for those in Ukraine and the world who believe in Europe and wants to be free. We will provide much-needed weapons to Ukraine. We have moved to disconnect Russia from swift. We have banned kremlin propaganda tools, European business, sports have taken a clear stand against Russian aggression."

Russia-Ukraine war

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country. Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance.

Meanwhile, delegations of both countries met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, February 28. At the first round of discussions, which lasted for over five hours, both sides found some common points on which common positions can be found, Sputnik reported. The reports added that the delegations would come back for a second round that is scheduled to take place in a couple of days on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Even as the situation in Russia-invaded Ukraine deteriorates with vapour bombs being used, there are no plans of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin's spokesperson said.