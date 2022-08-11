Ukraine's Post-war Recovery Could Cost Nearly $188bn After Facing Massive Losses: Report

Ukraine will require at least $188 billion for post-war recovery as Russia continues unending brutalities in the east European nation, vastly damaging life and property. According to a report cited by the Kyiv Independent, the renovation of the war-battered country will include the reconstruction of civil and commercial infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and many more among other important sites.

The analysis comes after the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) studied the massive losses Ukraine suffered in the five-month-long running war. "Russia's war in Ukraine has led to direct loss of $100 billion worth of residential and non-residential buildings, and infrastructure sites," the KSE report said, as quoted by Kyiv Independent. It also mentioned that among the total sum, Ukraine suffered over $2.1 billion in the past week alone.

The Western contribution to Ukrainian redevelopment

According to Senior Vice President of the American Global Strategies, Brlan J Cavanaugh, Russia's "unprovoked and illegal" invasion cost Ukraine massive losses in terms of life and property but also saw strengthened Western unity. As of May, over 37 Western nations were aiding Ukraine in terms of military, finance, or humanitarian. Over $63 billion in bilateral aid has already been provided or pledged since January this year, Cavanaugh said in this piece for Foreign Policy. While the US is on the frontline of extending assistance, including the $5.5 billion to be disbursed in the coming days from the $40 billion bipartisan commitment for Ukraine, the European countries have also not lagged with Poland (1.17%), Estonia (0.97%), Latvia (0.83%) pledging a cumulative 2.97% of their GDP.

Ukraine military pounds 2 Russian ammunition depots

On the 168th day of the war, Ukrainian Operational Command stated that Ukrainian forces killed 41 Russian invaders and destroyed at least 3 Msta-B Howitzers. Further, the Ukrainian defenders also conducted six airstrikes hitting Russian positions in the Beryslav district in Kherson. Ukrainian troops also annihilated an Eleron-3 drone and Russian control center and seven more armoured vehicles.

As a repercussion, Russian armed forces reportedly continued arbitrary shelling of Ukrainian territories. Speaking to the Kyiv Independent, Governor of Sumy Oblast Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Wednesday said that Russian invaders bombed the region "at least 200 times" on August 10. He added, that the invading troops also struck Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Sumy, and Khotin communities with small arms.

