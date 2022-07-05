Ukraine's Prez Zelenskyy Says Country Requires A Safe Space Even Without NATO Membership

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the country requires a safe space that is effective even when Ukraine is not a member of NATO. Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian President, is not a member of NATO, but it is on its way. He stated during a speech at The Economist's 26th annual government round table, a video of which was published on Zelenskyy's Telegram, that the main goal is to ensure is that there is no grey security zone.

"We need such a system of security guarantees, such a safe space that can be effective even in conditions when we are not in the Alliance," the Ukrainian President stated.

"We are not in NATO, but we are on this path. And there must be certainty - and certainty now: what to do to prevent aggression? What should be done to immediately stop the aggression that has begun? We want to give answers to this and are currently working on them with our partners, with those states that, in fact, will be able to become guarantors. If such a system were in place now, there would be no war," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian President also stated that if Ukraine had received guaranteed support in the form of weapons, sanctions against the aggressor, immediate isolation of the aggressor, and confiscation of the aggressor's assets and all entities associated with it, it would not be a victim of Europe's terrible war since World War II.

Zelenskyy urges increased sanctions against Russia

The president of Ukraine urged increased sanctions against Russia and cautioned that Moscow might start "another crisis" in Europe. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there is no assurance that Russia won't start a war with another nation before it is vanquished. He also urged "greater unity" to compel Russia to use peaceful means of resolving "the hybrid wars it is waging."

It is important to note that on July 5, the 30 NATO allies approved the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland, allowing the ratification of this document to begin in all allied nations to complete the accession process. After its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February, Russia has been strategically isolated, and this action only makes that situation worse.

The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally agreed to the decisions made at the NATO summit last week, when the organisation decided to extend a historic invitation to Sweden and its Scandinavian partner Finland to join the military club. Despite the alliance's agreement, Turkey's parliamentary approval could still be a hindrance to their final acceptance as members.

Image: AP