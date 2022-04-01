As world has been condemning Russia's continued bombing and shelling across Ukraine, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine's prosecutor office has initiated over 3,000 criminal cases against the Russian military personnel. Taking to Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak said, “The Prosecutor Office has already opened 3,457 criminal cases against RF military. The article "violation of the rules & customs of war." He went on to say that the worst crimes included citizen killings, assault, child abuse, as well as torture.

The Prosecutor Office 🇺🇦 has already opened 3457 criminal cases against RF military. The article "violation of the rules & customs of war." The worst - killing of citizens, violence, kids abuse, torture. Docs of facts. The impact for the RF - disastrous in all jurisdictions. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 31, 2022

Since the Russia-Ukraine war commenced on February 24, approximately 1,189 individuals have died, while 1,901 have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the assault. According to United Nations estimates, the true number is likely to be significantly higher. As of March 27, the Ukrainian prosecutors informed that nearly 139 children have lost their lives and over 205 children have been wounded in Ukraine.

Over 3.9 million Ukrainian citizens have been forced to escape the country

Furthermore, over 3.9 million Ukrainian citizens have been forced to escape the country as of March 30, for safety in neighbouring nations, according to UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, marking it the world's fastest-growing refugee tragedy since World War II. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has revealed that approximately 2.3 million people have fled to Poland to evade Russian bombings and shootings.

According to UN News, an additional 6.5 million individuals have been displaced within Ukraine's borders, with around 13 million stranded or unable to leave because of the increased security dangers, bridge and road devastation, and a lack of resources or knowledge on where to seek safety and refuge.

Following Poland, Romania has welcomed approximately 600,000 Ukrainian migrants, while Moldova has accepted 385,000, Hungary has taken in 360,000, while, Slovakia has taken in 280,000. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has housed roughly 2,314,623 Ukrainian civilians, according to the UNHCR report.

In addition to this, Ukrainian migrants have also traveled west to Germany, France, the United Kingdom and south to Spain as well as Italy. According to CTV News, Italy has already accepted over 60,000 Ukrainian migrants and has promised to accept more.

(Image: AP)