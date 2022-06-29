Ukraine's 'special' Shaman Battalion Pilots Successful Raids On Russian Territory: Report

In a major revelation, a media report claimed that "specially trained" Ukrainian soldiers are currently raiding Russian territory "secretly". According to a report by The Times, Ukraine has assigned its highly trained professional group, known as "the Shaman Battalion" to focus on damaging the Russian infrastructures which have been used for targetting Ukrainian territory. Though the timeline of the attack is yet to be ascertained, the media report claimed that the Shaman fighters were strictly advised not to reveal anything in the public domain and were directed to accomplish the mission "secretly". As of now, the report claimed the battalion raided Russian oil refineries, munition storage facilities, and communication infrastructure. These are considered the most crucial mechanisms of the war.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shaman Battalion comprises highly-skilled warriors who have completed advanced training, including diving, parachuting, and mountain climbing in the most remarkable way. Besides, perfect physical strength is an obligatory prerequisite for enrolling on this military group. They are usually assigned tasks related to intelligence operations. To conduct operations in Russia, they are known by their call-signs “Adonis” and “22”. According to the British daily national newspaper, Shaman Battalion was involved in operations and was going deeper into Russia.

"Operations on the enemy’s territory are the most interesting missions"

A senior Shaman fighter, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity, revealed the battalion was using helicopters to transport fighters to the Russian territory. He claimed they were using special operation techniques of flying and were moved close to the ground as possible without being noticed by Russian air defences. The fighter asserted that the operations on the enemy’s territory were the "most interesting missions" and added the soldiers were using explosives after crossing the frontlines and the state border. According to "Adonis", Moscow can't even believe that the Ukrainian army was behind the recent raids in their territory. "Most of the time, they just can’t believe we’ve paid them a visit," added the senior fighter. However, Russia has not responded to the claims and neither acknowledges any such damages caused by a "unanimous" group.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

