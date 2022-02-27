Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, the 13 Ukrainian border guards believed to have died while defending a small Black Sea island might be alive. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) in a Facebook post informed that they have a "strong belief" that Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake Island) are alive. After Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine, the Ukrainian border guards refused to surrender to Russian forces and abused warships.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that they have received hope that all the defenders of Zmiinyi island are alive. The State Border Guard Force informed that they have received information about the possible location of border guards and added that State Border Guard Service is working to identify the troops. Furthermore, the Ukraine Border Guard Service expressed hope that the soldiers will return home as early as possible and the information they had received at the time of attack has not been confirmed.

"The SBGSU and the Armed Forces, like the whole of Ukraine, have received hope that all of Zmiiny's defenders are alive, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a Facebook post. "Currently, after receiving information about their probable location, the SBGS together with the Armed Forces is working to identify our soldiers, which is common in open networks," the SBGSU added.

Border guards may be alive: SBGSU

The news about border guards being alive comes after initial reports had mentioned that 13 border guards had died after they refused to surrender Snake Island, The New York Post reported. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in a Facebook post on 24 February informed that Zmiiniy Island was attacked by Russian ships and the Russian soldiers fired on the island from the ship's artillery. Furthermore, they had stated that border guards and the armed forces continue to defend the nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 24 February, informed that all the 13 border guards would be given a posthumous Hero of Ukraine medal for “heroically” defending the nation.

Russia-Ukraine War

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue for the fourth consecutive day after Russian forces at once moved across the Ukrainian border. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on Saturday, 26 February, said that at least 198 people have been killed, which includes three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people, including 33 children have been injured in the military offensive. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has informed that the border guards and the National Guard engaged in a fight with the reconnaissance group in the Sumy region. As per the AP report, Russia has started targeting airfields and fuel facilities in Ukraine.

Image: AP/Twitter/MFA_Ukraine/Representative