Ukraine's World Congress Files Lawsuit Against Canada For Returning Nord Stream 1 Turbine

Amidst the ongoing ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian World Congress has taken legal action against Canada, claiming that the nation has been violating its own sanctions by assisting Russia. On July 12, Tuesday, the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) declared that they had filed a lawsuit against Canada for violating the sanctions and sending repaired turbine to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Kyiv Independent reported. The lawsuit further aims to prevent Canada from returning repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany. According to the Fox News report, Russia will be able to increase the quantity of oil it exports to European nations due to the turbine.

UWC took legal action in 🇨🇦 Federal Court in an effort to stop return of @Siemens turbine to RU. The application states that this decision of CA gov was not reasonable, transparent, or properly authorized. We must stop this RU energy blackmail! Read more: https://t.co/I2xM1Y0skP pic.twitter.com/4Ye8XTJaDN — Ukrainian World Congress 🇺🇦 (@UWCongress) July 13, 2022

The Canadian decision has been deemed "totally unacceptable" and "a grave mistake with dire consequences" by the Ukrainian World Congress.

Ukrainian World Congress files lawsuit against Canada

Paul Grod, the President of the UWC that Ukraine "cannot supply a terrorist state with the tools it needs to finance the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people," Kyiv Independent reported. He went on to say, "This is not just about a turbine or possible many turbines to support Russia’s energy exports, this is about continuously succumbing to Russia’s blackmail”.

The lawsuit was filed following Canada's announcement that it was seeking a "time-limited and revocable permit" to facilitate the return of the Nord Stream 1 turbine since they will boost energy flows to Europe in the wake of the worldwide shortage, Fox News reported. Stating that this exception to the sanctions policy against Russia "is totally unacceptable", Grod added that Germany's gas demands can be satisfied in a meaningful alternative, such as by using the pipeline in Ukraine..

If the decision is subject to judicial review, according to the Ukrainian World Congress, a Canadian federal court might issue a statement that the decision to grant a permit to Siemens was irrational and unlawful and an order quashing the permission, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, the move by Canada to return the gas turbine to Germany that was required for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline left the Energy and Foreign Ministries of Ukraine extremely dissatisfied, they declared on Sunday, July 10.

Nord Stream 1 pipeline carries 55 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia to Germany

According to the Euractiv report, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's capacity was reduced earlier this month by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom to barely 40% of normal levels, blaming the delayed return of a turbine being maintained by German company Siemens Energy in Canada. Under the Baltic Sea, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carries 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia to Germany each year. Ukraine had appealed to Canada not to send back the repaired component, claiming that doing so would erode sanctions imposed on Russia.

In order to get the turbine back to the Russian pipeline it controls, Siemens said Canada's decision to permit its shipment from its repair facility in Canada to Germany was a crucial first step. The company said it was seeking to get the turbine there as soon as possible, Euractiv reported.

Despite this, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly of Canada has stated that the nation intends to put more sanctions on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. Joly declared that Canada intended to broaden the current trade restrictions imposed on Russia's oil, gas, chemical, and manufacturing industries.

(Image: AP/ Twitter@UWCongress)