Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls On France & Germany To Help Release 'kidnapped' Melitopol Mayor

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 17th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, March 12, spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeking their aid in the release of 'abducted' Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov. Taking to Twitter, Zelesnkyy shared that he had sought his partners' help in releasing the captive mayor, and had also discussed prospects for peace talks with them. Ways to counter the 'aggressor', and the Russian Federation's 'crimes against civilians', were also discussed between the leaders, the Ukrainian President informed.

I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022

Earlier, Zelenskyy had dubbed the alleged kidnapping a 'war crime' and had asserted that all democracies of the world would be witness to the actions of Russian occupiers, which he equated to that of 'Islamic State terrorists'. The president had further accused Russia of using 'terror' as a military strategy against Ukrainians, adding, "I'm sure they won't succeed."

"The kidnapping of the mayor of Melitopol is a war crime against democracy. I assure you that 100% of people in all democratic countries will know about it, and the actions of the Russian occupiers will be equated with those of ISIS terrorists," he was quoted by NEXTA as saying.

Melitopol mayor 'kidnapped' claims Ukraine

On Friday, March 11, Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city during which a "plastic bag was put on his head". The Ukrainian Parliament has claimed that a group of 10 occupiers abducted the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. The mayor was taken hostage after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military trying to occupy the city, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has alleged. He has been reportedly detained at the city crisis centre.

Shortly after a surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers, residents began demanding the release of their mayor. Melitopol continues to remain under the temporary control of Russian forces. It is located in southeast Ukraine.