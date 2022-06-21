Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls Russia 'an Evil' That Can Be Appeased Only On Battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at Russia as Putin's forces continue to intensify attacks on Ukraine. In a video address to the nation on Monday, he asserted Russia "is an evil that can only be stopped on the battlefield". “As I predicted, Russia is very nervous about our activity. Again the shelling of Kharkiv, Odessa, again attempts at a brutal offensive in the Donbas. This is an evil that can be appeased only on the battlefield. We are defending Lysychansk, Severodonetsk,” said the Ukrainian president. Zelenskyy derided Russia’s forces for destroying civilian infrastructure and bombing multiple villages in Donbass as war entered a “decisive” phase.

“But there are our strong boys and girls. The occupiers are receiving answers to their actions against us. I am grateful to the army and intelligence that provide this,” Zelenskyy reiterated.

Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region has turned into the focal point of the battle, and Russian troops now control about 80% of the contested eastern city of Sieverodonetsk after pushing the Ukraine’s military out. In a telegram post, Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, affirmed that the evacuation of civilians from Sieverodonetsk was “simply not possible” as the Ukraine’s soldiers were pushed back to the industrial outskirts due to the “heavy artillery the Russians are using.” Some fighters still hold the Azot chemical plant, which is being relentlessly pounded by Russia's military forces.

Ukraine awaits EU candidate status

Zelenskyy during his address also clarified that Ukraine is moving ahead with the decision about its membership bid in the European Council, which will be adopted on Friday, June 23-24 in Brussels. At the meeting of the European Council, one of the main issues will be Ukraine’s application seeking membership in the EU, and the member states will decide whether to grant Kyiv a candidate status. “The next few days of the week will be busy. Step by step we are going through a crucial week and we are doing everything every day so that no one doubts that Ukraine deserves to run. Every day we prove that we are already part of the united European values, I would even say , space," Zelenskyy said.