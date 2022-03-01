As the country has been battling a war with one of the world's largest military forces, Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree ordering payment of 100,000 hryvnia (Ukrainian currency) per month to soldiers on Monday. The latest development would play a major role in strengthening the Ukrainian army and would also boost the morale of troops. According to the Defence Ministry, the decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in pursuance of the Presidential Decree. "Soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities or ensuring the implementation of national security and defence measures, repulse and deter armed aggression being directly in the areas and during the implementation of these measures the amount of additional remuneration increases to UAH 100,000 per month, proportionally with the time of participation in such actions and activities," said the Defence Ministry.

In addition, the ministry also informed that the immediate family members of soldiers killed during the conflict will be provided with a one-time cash benefit worth UAH 15 million. "The families of our servicemen who died in this war are paid a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 15 million, which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients," added the statement. In a Facebook post, the ministry said all the officials involved in the war will be paid an additional payment of 30,000 UAH per month under martial law.

"Under martial law, servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, will be paid an additional payment of 30,000 UAH per month," added the statement. Besides, Oleksiy Reznikov, Russian Defense Minister, said the decision was taken in order to express gratefulness to the soldiers who are guarding the country against Russian aggression.

4,300 Russian troops killed

Notably, Russian troops engaged in a deadly war with its neighbouring country, Ukraine on Thursday. Since then, they have reportedly captured several strategic locations in Ukraine. According to the data presented by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children. On the other hand, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the UNGC meeting, claimed nearly 4,300 Russian troops killed and over 200 were taken as prisoners of war-- a claim that Russia denied.

