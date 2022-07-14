Ukraine's Zelenskyy Terms Russia's Missile Strike In Vinnytsia 'an Open Act Of Terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack by Russian forces in Vinnytsia "an open act of terrorism" against civilians. Zelenskyy in a Telegram post accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the regions "where there is no military (targets)," according to AP. He said that Moscow's troops have been attacking civilians and targeting civilian objects with missile strikes.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram as per AP.

The Ukrainian authorities said that at least 21 people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured in Russian missile strikes in Vinnytsia. Ukrainian police have claimed that three Russian missiles struck an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia. The Ukrainian Emergency Service claimed that 42 people were missing after the airstrike. Ukrainian firefighters have been working to extinguish the fire at a building damaged by shelling in Vinnytsia. According to Ukrainian officials, a missile attack by Russian forces was set in a parking lot.

Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles in Vinnytsia: Ukraine

Vinnytsia Governor Serhiy Borzov said that Ukraine's air defence system brought down another four missiles which were launched at the city. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office in a Telegram post, claimed that Russian armed forces have launched the Kalibr cruise missiles at the center of Vinnytsia from a submarine in the Black Sea. He said that three children were among the people who lost their lives in the attack. Kyrylo Tymoshenko further stated that rescue operation was being carried out at the site.

"The Russians hit the center of Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles, launching them from a submarine in the Black Sea," Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian FM condemns Russia's act in Vinnytsia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has condemned Russia's attack in Vinnytsia. Kuleba asserted that three children including 20 civilians have been killed in the attack. He accused Russian forces of deliberately killing civilians to spread fear and called Russia a "terrorist state." He called on international community to recognize Russia a "terrorist state." Kuleba called Russia's act "another war crime" and asserted that "Russian war criminals" will be held accountable.

Already 20 civilians have been confirmed dead following a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia. Three children, including a toddler in the photo. This is terrorism. Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognized as such. pic.twitter.com/AGMCbbjDH4 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 14, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP