In the wake of the burgeoning Russian war on Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday lost one of its leading Colonels, Serhiy Kotenko. The Commander of the Vinnytsia Scythians Battalion, Col. Kotenko, was killed in battle near Mykolayiv district in Ukraine. The commander was a member of the Anti-Terrorist Operation fought in the Aidar Battalion, Ukraine Pravda reported.

In 2014, Col. Kotenko was the head of the Haisyn District State Administration, which he later left to return to his military service. The news comes two days after Ukraine Armed Forces claimed that Russian troops fired a barrage of seven missiles on Mykolayiv on the 46th day of the war (April 9).

Last Sunday, Operational Command South of Ukraine claimed that invading troops were attempting to consolidate position around Mykolayiv and Kherson Oblast. In a statement, the Ukrainian military unit stated that as they move southwards, Russians are using missile strikes to spread fear among people.

"...The enemy is desperately defending and trying to accumulate new forces for fierce fighting in Mykolayiv and Kherson. To spread panic among the local population and destroy transport services as much as possible, the enemy launched seven missile strikes on the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported,” Operational Command South said in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, Russian troops also continued their naval operations in the Black Sea area to exert psychological pressure with attacks on the coastal area. Mykolayiv regional chief Vitalii Kim last week too shared a photo and video of Russian bombings of a children's hospital.

Pentagon monitoring reports of alleged Russian chemical attack on Ukraine

The developments come as the Russian war entered its sixth week. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities earlier this week accused Russia of planning to launch a chemical attack on Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities have begun an investigation into the "poisonous substance" allegedly dropped by Russian troops in Mariupol.

Subsequently, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday stated that Pentagon is closely monitoring the reports of a possible Russian chemical weapons attack on Mariupol, a city beleaguered by invading troops. "We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine," Kirby said.

It is to be noted that if Russia is proved to be planning a chemical attack, it will represent a major aggravation of the conflict, directly throwing a challenge to NATO.

However, Kirby and US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday clarified that the US intelligence is "not in a position" to confirm if Russia uses or will use chemical weapons. Although Blinken added that the Pentagon has gathered "credible information" about the Russian invaders using a "variety of substances" like tear gas mixed with chemical agents as means to control rioters.

The developments are based on a report from a Telegram message posted by the Azov Regiment, ultra-nationalists part of the Ukraine National Guard, who wrote that Russian forces used "a poisonous substance of unknown origin".

(Image: AP)