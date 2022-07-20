Ukrainian Forces Badly Damage Key Bridge In Russia-occupied Area In South Amid Ongoing War

With reports of Russia making 'minimal gains' in Ukraine's Donbas region, Ukrainian forces have reportedly struck and damaged a bridge that is considered to hold strategic significance for Russian troops in southern Ukraine, according to the latest intelligence report by the UK Defence Ministry.

The British intelligence report informed that the Antonovskiy Bridge over Russia's Dnieper River was struck down by the Ukrainian forces. The damaged bridge in the southern part of Ukraine will severely restrict Russia’s movements in the region.

Importance of the bridge

The 1.4-kilometre bridge, struck down by the Ukrainian forces with the help of missiles, was the main link to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. The damage to the bridge means that Russian forces will struggle to keep supporting their troops in the region during repeated attacks by Ukrainian forces.

The Antonovskiy Bridge is one of only two road crossing points over the Dnieper by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied on the west of the river.

Ukraine destroyed Antonovskiy Bridge

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-backed temporary administration for the southern Kherson region informed Associated Press that the Ukrainian forces used HIMARS rocket launchers to target the bridge. The rocket launcher was provided by the United States to the war-torn country to protect itself from Russian attacks.

This was the second attack by the Ukrainian forces on the bridge in effort to stop the Russian invasion as it has already gained a lot of control in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's army eliminated nearly 38,750 Russian troops

The Ukrainian army has eliminated nearly 38,750 Russian troops since the onset of Russia's ruthless military invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in February, revealed the latest intelligence report by the UK Defence Ministry.

Further revealing the statistics, the report disclosed that Russia's total combat losses comprised 1,700 tanks (+9 if taken into account last day's losses), 3,905 armoured fighting vehicles (+13); 856 artillery systems (+5); 250 multiple launch rocket systems +2); 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 221 aircrafts (+1), 188 helicopters; 2,775 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+8); 15 warships/boats; 703 unmanned aerial vehicles/UAVs (+10) and 70 special equipment units since the war began.

