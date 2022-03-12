On the 17th day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian forces alleged that their soldiers' coordinated efforts in the Kyiv region stopped a Russian convoy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shared a video on Facebook, adding that the Russians drove roughly three dozen tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv but were ambushed. Watch the video here:

Since the assault began on February 24, the Russian army has lost nearly 12,000 personnel and damaged 362 tanks, according to the Ukraine's military. According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Russia has also lost 1,205 armoured fighting vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 choppers.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that a high-precision strike by Russian armed forces disabled Ukraine's military's critical radio intelligence centre. According to Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been dismantled since Russia's assault on Kyiv on February 24.

Russia-Ukraine war

In addition, Russian rocket attacks devastated an airfield in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast region, and a mosque sheltering 80 civilians was bombarded in Mariupol on Saturday in two separate instances. Russian forces bombed a mosque in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, sought refuge, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

Furthermore, British intelligence agencies warned Ukraine about the escalation of Russia's offensive. As air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, urging people to seek shelter, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the war had reached a "strategic turning point."

Image: Facebook/Armed Forces of Ukraine