Last Updated:

Russia invades Ukraine | Ukrainian Forces Claim To Have Stopped Russian Convoy Of Approx 3 Dozen Tanks Near Kyiv

On the 17th day of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian forces alleged that their soldiers' coordinated efforts in the Kyiv Oblast region stopped a Russian convoy.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Russia Ukraine war

Image: Facebook/Armed Forces of Ukraine


On the 17th day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian forces alleged that their soldiers' coordinated efforts in the Kyiv region stopped a Russian convoy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shared a video on Facebook, adding that the Russians drove roughly three dozen tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv but were ambushed. Watch the video here:

Since the assault began on February 24, the Russian army has lost nearly 12,000 personnel and damaged 362 tanks, according to the Ukraine's military. According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Russia has also lost 1,205 armoured fighting vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 choppers.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that a high-precision strike by Russian armed forces disabled Ukraine's military's critical radio intelligence centre. According to Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been dismantled since Russia's assault on Kyiv on February 24.

READ | Ukraine compares Putin to Hitler, Mariupol to Guernica as Russia continues offensive

Russia-Ukraine war

In addition, Russian rocket attacks devastated an airfield in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast region, and a mosque sheltering 80 civilians was bombarded in Mariupol on Saturday in two separate instances. Russian forces bombed a mosque in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, sought refuge, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Moldova offers tests and jabs to Ukrainian refugees

Furthermore, British intelligence agencies warned Ukraine about the escalation of Russia's offensive. As air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, urging people to seek shelter, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the war had reached a "strategic turning point."

READ | Ukrainian govt urges citizens to take on Russians 'digitally'; outlines steps to follow

Image: Facebook/Armed Forces of Ukraine

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Key developments on Day 17 of the ongoing crisis
READ | Retd NASA astronaut compares new US rocket to Russia's Soyuz after halted engine supply

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT