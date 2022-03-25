Ukraine’s Parliament on Thursday appealed to the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) along with other international organisations to take a range of actions to stop Russia’s military aggression. The lengthy statement shared on the official account of the Ukrainian Parliament stated that some of the laws were also adopted in the plenary meeting, including new customs, tax privileges for Ukrainian businesses and support of the agricultural sector.

On March 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament during the plenary meeting appealed to the @UN, #EU, @NATO and other international organizations with a request for more actions to stop the russian military aggression.

Three other laws were also approved by Ukrainian lawmakers which would enhance the social care system for veterans and their families. It is pertinent to note here that the Ukrainian parliament’s meeting on Thursday came as the Russia-Ukraine war has continued for 30th day with millions fleeing their homes and major cities withstanding Russian bombardment.

The statement by the Ukrainian parliament added, “Certain legislative acts were adopted in the field of national security and defense: to add certain officials, including the Minister of Defense and the Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, to the list of officials who are provided with state bodyguards.”

“Ukrainian lawmakers adopted vital draft laws. They regulate criminal responsibility for cyber-crimes, collaboration with the enemy, illegal sharing of information on the location of the Ukrainian armed forces and unlawful use of humanitarian aid,” it added.

Ukrainian lawmakers prescribed rules on holding prisoners of war

Among other “vital” draft laws which the Ukrainian lawmakers approved on March 24 include release from the criminal responsibility of the individuals who “willingly hand over their weapons”. The parliament prescribed rules on holding prisoners of war along with enhancing the functioning of defence forces on the ground amid Russian attacks. Laws concerning police, criminal investigation under martial law, peculiarities of functioning of central and local executive authorities during the war were also adopted.

The Ukrainian parliament said in a statement that the body “ratified the agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which would allow 🇺🇦 to obtain $100 mln debt.”

Zelenskyy says Ukraine in 'gray zone'

Meanwhile, in a video message recorded in dark at his presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for public support and urged people to rally on Thursday. He said, "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard...Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters". Additionally, the president of the war-torn nation asked NATO to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons that Kyiv would need to resist Russia's aggression. He noted that the country is in the 'gray zone' between Russia and the West.

"Yes, it is true — we are not in the alliance," Zelenskyy said in prepared remarks. "It feels like we are in the 'gray zone' between the West and Russia. But we defend all our common values. And we are bright people! And we have been defending all these values for a month now! A month of heroic resistance. A month of the darkest suffering."

