Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Joins Twitter's One-Word Trend Amid War, Here's His Post

If you have checked Twitter recently, a massive series of one-word tweets has surfaced on the internet. From US President Joe Biden to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, this trend is witnessing participation of several personalities and brands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the latest to join Twitter’s one-word trend with a single word post.

Zelenskyy took to his official Twitter handle to share a single-word tweet which read, “freedom.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tweet comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 190 days. It is pertinent to mention here that the trend of single-word tweets allegedly started when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and posted a single word tweet "trains" on September 2. Since being shared, Amtrak's tweet has garnered 23,000 Retweets and more than 178K likes. After Amtrak's tweet, social media users and several brands took to their Twitter handles to share single-word posts.

Freedom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2022

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Sanctions & Visa restrictions will make Russia 'feel the price of war': Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that imposing sanctions against Russia and visa restrictions on the Russian nationals will make Moscow "feel the price of war," according to the statement released on Ukraine President's website. Addressing the participants of the Ambrosetti Forum on 2 September, Zelenskyy underscored that the sanctions and visa restrictions on Russia will contribute in strengthening Ukraine's position and achieving peace. He stated that the countries had earlier helped "as much as possible" but the help has now witnessed the "hummingbird effect."

Zelenskyy noted that the sanctions imposed against Russia "advance more slowly" and stressed that the next package of restrictions are "weaker," according to the statement. He said that Russian tourists continue to travel and enjoy holidays in Italy, France and Spain and support Russia's offensive against Ukraine. He asserted that Russian society needs to "feel the cost of war" and it will then impact the political leadership in Moscow. He called on the international community to not support Russia's economy and leave the Russian market. He stated that Russia does not follow international law and accused them of capturing territories of other nations.

"Earlier the states helped as much as possible, but today this help has faced the hummingbird effect. We are standing still, the sanctions advance more slowly, the next packages are weaker. Russian tourists go on a vacation in Italy, France, Spain, and then support the Russian invasion," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Image: AP/Unsplash