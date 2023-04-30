Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russian Soldiers 'accomplice' To War Crimes In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for accountability for war crimes in Ukraine following a deadly missile strike on Friday that killed 23 people in the city of Uman. In his daily video address on Saturday evening, Zelenskyy blamed soldiers and Russian leadership for the attack, stating that anyone who pilots and fires missiles or maintains planes and ships for terror is complicit in the deaths of war, as per a report from South China Morning Post. Among the victims were six minors, according to Zelenskyy. He called for the creation of an international tribunal against Russia, similar to the Nuremberg trials against the Nazis, to hold the country accountable for its actions.

Meanwhile, two civilians died in the Russian Bryansk region as a result of Ukrainian shelling on Saturday evening, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz. The shelling caused one residential building to be completely destroyed and two others to be partially destroyed. Emergency services continue to work at the scene. Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, and both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian invasion on Ukraine.

What exactly does war crime mean?

War crime is a serious violation of international law that occurs during an armed conflict or war. These violations can include intentional targeting of civilians or non-combatants, torture or inhumane treatment of prisoners of war, use of illegal weapons, and destruction of civilian property. War crimes are considered to be particularly heinous because they violate the most basic principles of human dignity and international law. War crimes can be committed by individuals, groups, or states, and they are subject to prosecution under international criminal law.

The concept of war crimes emerged after World War II, in which the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their allies shocked the world. In response, the international community established the Nuremberg trials to hold individuals accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Today, war crimes are prosecuted by international criminal tribunals, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), as well as national courts with jurisdiction over war crimes committed by their own citizens or on their territory. The ICC has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in any country that is a party to the Rome Statute, which is a treaty that establishes the ICC. War crimes are considered to be among the most serious offenses under international law, and those who commit them can be subject to severe punishment, including life imprisonment. The prosecution of war crimes is an important tool for deterring future atrocities and holding individuals and states accountable for their actions during armed conflicts.