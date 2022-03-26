Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian Protesters In Brussels Demand Fighter Jets For Kyiv, Sanctions Against Moscow

“NATO, EU, it is enough to give promises, it is time to deliver help now!” the organizers wrote on Facebook in a post as protesters gathered in Brussels

Ukrainians

As the NATO, G-7, and European Union leaders held a close-door meeting, Ukrainians held a large demonstration in Brussels against Russia’s so-called ‘military operation’ where dozens have lost lives since February 24. As US President Joe Biden made a visit to Brussels then later headed to Poland to take stock of the humanitarian and refugee crisis, Ukrainians flooded the streets demanding tougher sanctions against Moscow to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking the civilians. The rally was organised by the Ukrainian-led advocacy group Promote Ukraine. 

In a state televised address earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked the Ukrainians to come out and protest to demand global solidarity against war atrocities wreaked in his country. Addressing the Ukrainians exactly one month after Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Zelenskyy had said that he expects a more resilient and tougher action from NATO and the West against Russia. He appealed for  “effective and unrestricted” aid to Kyiv to end what he labelled “a bloody war.”

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace,” the Ukrainian leader said in a sentimental recorded footage recorded in front of the presidential office in Kyiv. “Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” he continued. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters,” said Zelenskyy. 

'Enough promises, it is time to deliver..'

As the NATO members and Western leaders including President Joe Biden held the key summits in Brussels, Ukrainians carrying Yellow and Blue national flags and anti-war placards protested in front of the Council of the European Union. Among the demonstrators were the Belgian-Ukrainian community and the displaced Ukrainians that recently fled the war. Shouting their demands at the rally, Ukrainians asked the West and the EU to do more, and provide Ukraine with air defenses to counter Russian airstrikes. The chanters asked the West to cut off Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas. They also asked the world leaders to help Ukraine with more weapons as the besieged cities witnessed heavy bombardment. 

“NATO, EU..... it is enough to make promises, it is time to deliver help now!” the organizers wrote on Facebook in a post. Protesters also expressed anger over the NATO alliance’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. “Give us fighter jets and we’ll protect you,” read a message on the placard. “No war,” message emblazoned on one other banner flashed by a protesting Ukrainian read. “NATO close the sky,” read one other.

A volunteer organizer for the event Olena Kuzhym told Kyiv Independent about protesters' demands: “First, to close or shelter the sky, if not by the intervention of NATO, then by providing layered air defenses. Also, protection from nuclear weapons, anti-biological and chemical protection weapons.” Demonstrators shouted that the EU must cut off all imports of Russian gas and oil as the latter uses funds to bombard Ukrainians. They demanded economic sanctions, and “act as fast as possible.” 

Biden agrees to export 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG to Europe

While the EU has still been importing up to 40% of its natural gas from Russia, US President Joe Biden during his Brussels visit announced that Washington will deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced that their government will be launching a joint task force to cut off the EU from its reliance on Russian gas and fossil fuels. The move will strengthen European energy security as Russia's President Vladimir Putin wages his war of choice against Ukraine, they said at the conference. 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin had also told 'unfriendly countries' that Russia will only accept payment in its currency as the unprecedented Western sanctions depreciated the Ruble. While the gas prices soared, Putin's announcement came as an effort to strengthen Ruble's worth. The value of the Russian currency soared against the Dollar and Euro shortly after Russia's President clarified that he would no longer be accepting the foreign currency for gas export. This demand, however, was rejected by the EU nations, including Germany, that cited previously struck contracts and agreements to pay in Euros and Dollar that would render "null and void."

