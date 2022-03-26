As the NATO, G-7, and European Union leaders held a close-door meeting, Ukrainians held a large demonstration in Brussels against Russia’s so-called ‘military operation’ where dozens have lost lives since February 24. As US President Joe Biden made a visit to Brussels then later headed to Poland to take stock of the humanitarian and refugee crisis, Ukrainians flooded the streets demanding tougher sanctions against Moscow to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking the civilians. The rally was organised by the Ukrainian-led advocacy group Promote Ukraine.

On the day of #EuropeanCouncil Summit in #Brussels volunteers of @PromoteUkraine, with the help of @dkaleniuk, organised a protest. People laid on the street to symbolise civilians that have been killed by #Russia. #StandWithUkriane #SanctionRussiaNow #CloseTheSky pic.twitter.com/UcjEBrILbc — Yana Brovdiy (@YBrovdiy) March 25, 2022

Belarusians and Ukrainians stand together. They held a joint rally of solidarity in Brussels. We need to keep in mind that Lukashenka doesn't represent Belarusians. Belarusians protest against Belarus being used as an aircarier for the Russian troops daily by all possible means. pic.twitter.com/AnjuVLsXRO — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 25, 2022

“Give us weapons”

Huge Ukrainian protest in Brussels outside the EU Summit. Where Nato and EU leaders meeting right now to discuss Russia/Ukraine war. #StandWithUkraine #NATOSummit #EUSummit #Brussels #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/OBXO58vc9s — The Williamsburg (@carllavia) March 24, 2022

In a state televised address earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked the Ukrainians to come out and protest to demand global solidarity against war atrocities wreaked in his country. Addressing the Ukrainians exactly one month after Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Zelenskyy had said that he expects a more resilient and tougher action from NATO and the West against Russia. He appealed for “effective and unrestricted” aid to Kyiv to end what he labelled “a bloody war.”

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace,” the Ukrainian leader said in a sentimental recorded footage recorded in front of the presidential office in Kyiv. “Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” he continued. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters,” said Zelenskyy.

'Enough promises, it is time to deliver..'

As the NATO members and Western leaders including President Joe Biden held the key summits in Brussels, Ukrainians carrying Yellow and Blue national flags and anti-war placards protested in front of the Council of the European Union. Among the demonstrators were the Belgian-Ukrainian community and the displaced Ukrainians that recently fled the war. Shouting their demands at the rally, Ukrainians asked the West and the EU to do more, and provide Ukraine with air defenses to counter Russian airstrikes. The chanters asked the West to cut off Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas. They also asked the world leaders to help Ukraine with more weapons as the besieged cities witnessed heavy bombardment.

While in Brussels, Belgium for the @NATO Summit, @POTUS outlined the security and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing to the Ukrainian government and people. #UnitedWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/wde5InBqJG — Department of State (@StateDept) March 25, 2022

Today, as @NATO allies, we convened in Brussels to evaluate current developments and the measures taken in the current security environment.



At the summit, I discussed our active and principled policies, as well as our effective diplomatic efforts, in detail with our allies. pic.twitter.com/uRHxo6qOxU — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 24, 2022

Constantly staying in touch with 🇱🇹 close neighbors& allies - 🇪🇪🇱🇻🇵🇱. Exchanged our views on security in the region between the #NATO summit& #EUCO in Brussels. Only together& united we can firmly protect the security of our countries and Europe. pic.twitter.com/xafRVkuikx — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 24, 2022

“NATO, EU..... it is enough to make promises, it is time to deliver help now!” the organizers wrote on Facebook in a post. Protesters also expressed anger over the NATO alliance’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. “Give us fighter jets and we’ll protect you,” read a message on the placard. “No war,” message emblazoned on one other banner flashed by a protesting Ukrainian read. “NATO close the sky,” read one other.

A volunteer organizer for the event Olena Kuzhym told Kyiv Independent about protesters' demands: “First, to close or shelter the sky, if not by the intervention of NATO, then by providing layered air defenses. Also, protection from nuclear weapons, anti-biological and chemical protection weapons.” Demonstrators shouted that the EU must cut off all imports of Russian gas and oil as the latter uses funds to bombard Ukrainians. They demanded economic sanctions, and “act as fast as possible.”

Poland’s 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda participates in an extraordinary #NATO Summit in Brussels.



Allied Leaders discuss how to stop Russian 🇷🇺 aggression, support Ukraine 🇺🇦 and enhance the defence posture on #NATO’s Eastern flank. pic.twitter.com/Chfo6e94jW — PLinNATO (@PLinNATO) March 24, 2022

💬#Zakharova: On March 24, Brussels hosted an emergency @NATO summit. They made their ritual accusations against Russia & threatened our country. There is no point in refuting them one by one. This summit was clearly part of NATO’s self-zombification.



🔗https://t.co/3WtUYln9L8 pic.twitter.com/UbZyjEm6AB — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 25, 2022

Biden agrees to export 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG to Europe

While the EU has still been importing up to 40% of its natural gas from Russia, US President Joe Biden during his Brussels visit announced that Washington will deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced that their government will be launching a joint task force to cut off the EU from its reliance on Russian gas and fossil fuels. The move will strengthen European energy security as Russia's President Vladimir Putin wages his war of choice against Ukraine, they said at the conference.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin had also told 'unfriendly countries' that Russia will only accept payment in its currency as the unprecedented Western sanctions depreciated the Ruble. While the gas prices soared, Putin's announcement came as an effort to strengthen Ruble's worth. The value of the Russian currency soared against the Dollar and Euro shortly after Russia's President clarified that he would no longer be accepting the foreign currency for gas export. This demand, however, was rejected by the EU nations, including Germany, that cited previously struck contracts and agreements to pay in Euros and Dollar that would render "null and void."