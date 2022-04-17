Shortly after Russia made a big claim of having "completely cleared" Mariupol of Ukrainian defenders, Moscow, in its operational briefing on Sunday, flagged that the number of surrenders in the besieged city has been "increasing daily". As of now, at least 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have dropped their weapons in front of Russian occupiers, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The total number reportedly included those who "escaped" from the territory of Azovstal.

"During the liberation of Mariupol, 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have already surrendered. The number of surrenders is increasing daily. Including those who escaped from the territory of Azovstal," the Russian MoD updated.

Russian troops have successfully tackled at least 8,100 defenders from at least 5 Ukrainian regiments posted in Mariupol since the besiege on March 11, Moscow asserted. According to the Russian MoD statement, "There were: the 36th separate marine brigade, the 109th territorial defence brigade, the 503rd separate marine battalion, a company of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade, units of the 17th anti-tank brigade, Nazi formations "Azov", "Aidar", "Right Sector", police and state border service units, as well as foreign mercenaries."

Moscow also stated that it has "reliable data" and a "true" account of losses faced by the Ukrainian army. Accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "hiding" valuable information on the death of civilians and overall destruction, the MOD said it will soon publish "data" revealing the "place of death of the burial place of the dead".

"According to their testimonies, the total number of Ukrainian servicemen, Nazis, and foreign mercenaries who took refuge on Azovstal does not exceed 2,500 people. Thus, on April 16, in Mariupol alone, the losses of the Ukrainian group amounted to more than 4,000 people. Therefore, Zelensky's recent statements to the Western media that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian military during the operation allegedly amount to 2,500-3,000 are a common lie for him," the statement said.

Mariupol city 'fully clear' of Ukraine forces & mercs: Russia

In a massive claim, the Russian Ministry of Defence asserted that it has "completely" cleared Ukrainian Armed Forces from urban areas of eastern Ukraine's port city, Mariupol. The "remnants" of the defending Ukraine forces are now holed up in Azovstal metallurgical plant, Russian MoD spokesperson Col. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

