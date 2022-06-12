Ukrainian Troops, Civilians Trapped At Azot Chemical Plant In Severodonetsk, Claims LPR

Amid fierce warfare in Ukraine, a representative of the Moscow-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) claimed some 300-400 Ukrainian troops are blocked on the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot Association chemical plant. Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for Russian-backed separatists, took to Telegram on Saturday and informed nearly 500 civilians, who have taken shelter due to the Russian shelling, are also trapped in the chemical plant. He claimed that Putin's forces were now tightening grips on the Ukrainian troops and added that Russian forces "are preparing transportation for the evacuation of the civilians trapped there".

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian troops demanded a safe passage to the city of Lysychansk be provided along with the hostages. However, he clarified they will not be allowed to leave the plant "unless and until they surrender with their arms in front of the Russian forces". "About 300-400 Ukrainian soldiers are now blocked at Azot. They are positioned near the first gatehouse of the chemical plant. Up to 500 civilians who were hiding from shelling in the plant's bomb shelter may also remain there." Miroshnik said on Telegram.

Luhansk governor claims Ukrainians still hold control of the Azot chemical plant

Meanwhile, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhii Haidai, claimed Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk is still under the control of Ukraine. He refuted the claims of Russian-backed separatists and accused Miroshnik of lying. "The information about the blockade of the Azot plant is a lie. Our forces are holding an industrial zone of Severodonetsk and are destroying the Russian army in the town," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. However, he acknowledged that Russians shelled the plant “for hours” and a big fire broke out. According to multiple local media reports, more than 200 staff of the plant and nearly 700-800 civilians are believed to be sheltering in underground bomb shelters at the plant.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy also mentioned the situation in Severodonetsk during his nightly video address on Saturday. The President said that fierce street battles were continuing in Severodonetsk and added he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders who have held back the Russian advance for more than two weeks. “Remember how in Russia, at the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the President said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding," he added.

Image: AP