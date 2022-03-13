Ukrainian Troops' Shelling At Volnovakha Hospital Killed 6 People, Claim Medics

Medical officials of a hospital in Volnovakha claim that the Ukrainian forces fired at the hospital from a tank and Grad MLRS with patients inside, killing at least six people, as per the reports of Sputnik. Volnovakha is a small city in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised as an independent state last month. Prior to the incident, Ukrainian forces fired grenade launchers and tanks at Donetsk People's Republic troops from the hospital's building and courtyard.

The DPR army and hospital staff counted at least six bodies of civilians in the square in front of the hospital, however, the local report suggests that the count of the bodies is still ongoing. Also, two dead in Ukrainian military uniforms were found on the grounds and inside the building, according to Sputnik. A hospital employee stated that the Ukrainian military fired straight from a tank. The employee also said that during the bombardment, not just patients but also residents of surrounding houses without basements sought refuge in the hospital.

Ukrainian tanks were parked right in front of the hospital

Viktor Saranov, who is the head of the hospital stated that Ukrainian tanks were parked right in front of the hospital. People went to the upper levels to talk on the phone because there was a connection accessible. Despite this, several women gave birth in these conditions and they were already giving birth when there was no light at all.

DPR forces discovered British NLAW anti-tank missiles as well as other armaments at the hospital. Corking boxes for 30-mm VOG-17M grenades, as well as AGS series automatic grenade launchers, were discovered among the armament, according to Sputnik. Aside from VOG-17M, ammunition was labelled IO-30, indicating that it is made by Bulgarian firms.

Kremlin started a special military operation on February 24

On February 24, the Kremlin started a special military operation after the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the special military operation's purpose is to demilitarise Ukraine, claiming that they are targeting solely military infrastructure.

Image: AP