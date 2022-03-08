As the war escalates further in the Eastern European region of Ukraine, UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has left the country, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday. "Our ambassador has left Ukraine because of the serious security situation," UK-based news outlet, Independent, quoted Truss as saying to the Commons foreign affairs committee.

She informed that the diplomatic missions in Ukraine have now closed due to the soaring tension in the already war-ravaged country. Earlier, it was announced that the diplomatic missions would be opened but would be relocated from the capital Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine due to security concerns.

Putin’s regime has underestimated the unity of the West.



Alongside our allies, we support Ukrainians fighting for freedom and democracy, and their own ability to decide their future. pic.twitter.com/vaE4Zi2F8q — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 7, 2022

Notably, before Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced the war against Ukraine, Simmons had announced she would continue living in Kyiv with the core embassy personnel despite the chaotic situation unfolding in Ukraine. At that time, her daring step had won applauds from all over the world. However, her decision changed as Putin’s invasion of the Eastern European country shattered the security architecture of Europe. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide maximum support to Kyiv. "We will continue to do everything we can to support you and your people in the face of this barbaric invasion. The international community has a responsibility to ensure that Putin’s bloodthirsty venture ultimately ends in total failure," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Peace talks failed to produce the desired results

Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Amid this grim situation, Moscow allowed limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors in order to let civilians flee some besieged Ukrainian cities. However, the news agency Associated Press reported that the evacuation routes were mostly led to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. It is worth mentioning that the delegates of both the countries have met-- for the third time in the past week. Soon after the meeting, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, affirmed the latest discussion yielded some positive results. However, a similar statement was not conveyed from the Russian side.

Image: Twitter/@MelSimmonsFCDO