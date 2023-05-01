UK's Ministry Of Defence To Purchase Rockets With A Range Of 100-300 Km For Ukraine

The UK Ministry of Defence has made a list of military equipment and ammunition that it has planned to purchase for Ukraine in the near future, reported Ukrinform. The List by the UK Ministry of Defence includes long-range missiles or rockets with a range of 100 to 300 km. The list of planned purchases has been released on the website of the UK Government, reported a Ukrainian local news outlet.



List of military equipment and ammunition by UK

According to the published details by the UK government, the main requirements for missiles are those which must be launched from land, sea or air. Whereas, the payload of ammunition should be from 20 to 490 kg. Other desirable requirements are:

Low Probability of Intercept (LPI)

Mission Planning Capability

Assured navigation (with hardened Global Navigation Satellite System capability) in the face of advanced countermeasures and EM spectrum denial

Air defence penetration methods to increase the probability of a successful strike

Technical Readiness Level of at least 8

Further, to maximise the mobility of the Ukrainian Army, the UK had voiced for the purchase of engineering equipment and heavy equipment transporters:

Armoured minefield breaching capabilities – mine rollers and mine ploughs full width and track width for Main Battle Tanks – T-72, Leopard 1, Leopard 2. Armoured mine-clearing vehicles. Armoured vehicles launched bridges and launchers in any size. Medium Girder Bridges: 9m to 31m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T). Logistical support bridge launchers and reusable bridges: 40m to 80m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T). Heavy equipment transporters capable of transporting Main Battle Tanks.

Apart from this, the British Ministry of Defence planned to purchase equipment to strengthen Ukrainian air defence. The International Fund for Ukraine has been funded by a mechanism that uses funding from international partners to procure priority military assistance for Ukraine at pace. This would make sure that there is a continued supply of military support – lethal and non-lethal – to Ukraine through 2023 and beyond. The UK Ministry of Defence has been administering the fund on behalf of an Executive Panel, comprising the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. These partners, along with Iceland and Lithuania, have contributed a collective total of more than £520 million to the fund to date, as per the UK government website.