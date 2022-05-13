UK's New Set Of Sanctions Target Russian President Putin's Ex-wife And Rumoured Mistress

The UK, in a new set of sanctions, has targeted Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured mistress -- as well as Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, Putin's ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2014. On May 13, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced new sanctions against Putin's "wallet" of family and friends, whom he rewards with governmental posts and cash in exchange for their unwavering support.

In an official statement, the UK Foreign office said, “…Putin relies on his network of family, childhood friends, and the selected elite who have benefited from his rule and in turn support his lifestyle. Their reward is influenced over the affairs of the Russian state that goes far beyond their formal positions.”

Truss further added, “Putin’s lavish lifestyle has regularly been on display, with reports exposing links to a £566 million yacht and the USD 1 billion ‘Putin’s Palace’ – officially owned by close associate, Arkady Rotenberg, who was sanctioned in December 2020.”

UK will continue to impose sanctions until Ukraine is victorious

Truss stated that the UK will continue to impose sanctions on all those who aid and abet Putin's aggression until Ukraine is victorious. Putin's family members, according to the UK Foreign Office, comprise a core portion of his inner circle, earning positions of authority as a result of their ties to the regime. Alina Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast, is among those sanctioned by the United Kingdom. She previously served as a Deputy in the Duma for Putin's United Russia and is said to have a close personal relationship with him.

Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, Putin's ex-wife and former First Lady of the Russian Federation, has also been sanctioned. According to the statement, Ocheretnaya has benefitted from favourable commercial agreements with state-owned businesses since her divorce from Putin in 2014.

Igor Putin, President Vladimir Putin's first cousin and a Russian businessman, is another close family member who has been targeted. The Russian President's first cousin is the Director of the Pechenga International Sea Port. Since the beginning of Russia's military operation, the UK has sanctioned almost 1,000 people and 100 companies, including billionaires with a net value of over £117 billion.

Image: AP