United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Russia's offensive in Ukraine indicates "no sign of letting up." In his address at the UN Security Council, Guterres called the latest developments in the ongoing conflict "dangerous and disturbing." He stated that the consideration of nuclear conflict is "totally unacceptable' and added that the war has caused "terrible harm" in Ukraine and around the world. His remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia and warned to use "all possible means" to protect his territory.

"Russia's war in Ukraine shows no sign of letting up. The past seven months have seen unspeakable suffering and devastation. The latest developments are dangerous and disturbing. They are further steps away from any prospect of peace and towards an endless cycle of horror and bloodshed," Antonio Guterres said in his remarks.

The UN chief in his address added, "As I have said from the start, this senseless war has unlimited potential to do terrible harm – in Ukraine, and around the world. The idea of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, has become a subject of debate. This in itself is totally unacceptable."

Guterres called on all nuclear-armed states to pledge to non-use and progressive elimination of nuclear weapons. In his speech at the UNSC, Antonio Guterres said that he is "deeply concerned" by reports of plans to conduct "referenda" in Ukrainian regions which are not currently under the control of the government. He asserted that the annexation of a country's region by another country forcefully or by threatening is a "violation of the UN Charter and international law." The statement of the UN chief comes after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum to join Russia.

"I am also deeply concerned by reports of plans to organize so-called “referenda” in areas of Ukraine that are currently not under government control. Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and of international law," Antonio Guterres said.

.@antonioguterres tells the Security Council: As I have said from the start, this senseless war has unlimited potential to do terrible harm – in Ukraine, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/R8jspf0siV — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) September 22, 2022

Situation at ZNPP remains a 'cause of grave concern': Guterres

On the subject of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Antonio Guterres said that the situation at the plant continues to "remain a cause of grave concern." He informed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is consulting with all parties involved to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and surrounding areas. He called for an end to attacks on nuclear plants and warned that any damage to nuclear infrastructure "could have terrible consequences for people around the plant and far beyond."

He further added, "The world cannot afford a nuclear catastrophe." The UN Secretary-General has called for a probe into the Ukraine war and called the latest accounts of burial sites in Izium "extremely disturbing."

"The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has been documenting the unacceptable impact of this war on human rights. The reports are a catalogue of cruelty: summary executions, sexual violence, torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment against civilians and prisoners of war," Guterres said. "The latest accounts of burial sites in Izium are extremely disturbing. All these allegations must be thoroughly investigated, to ensure accountability," he added.

Image: AP