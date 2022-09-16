UN Chief Antonio Guterres Speaks With Putin, Pushes For Russian Fertilizer Exports

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, UN chief Antonio Guterres spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Ukrainian grain shipments for the international market via the Black Sea as well as exports of Russian ammonia and fertilizers. The two counterparts spoke about the implementation of the Istanbul package agreements. The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) brought together senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Türkey and the UN to facilitate the safe export of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers from key Ukrainian ports amid the ongoing military operation in Kyiv ordered by Putin on February 26.

Guterres and Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring, as a matter of priority, the food supply needs of the countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, according to a readout of the talks published by the Kremlin. UN Chief Guterres detailed Russia's President about the efforts being made by the Secretariat and specialized UN agencies to remove all obstacles to the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. Further, he noted the international agency's "full commitment" to solving the issues pertaining to both Ukraine and Russia in terms of the safe passage of the Ukrainian grain. "The relevance of continuing close cooperation between Russia and the relevant UN structures in the interests of ensuring global food security was confirmed," Kremlin said.

Putin, Guterres discuss Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) situation

The two leaders also held discussions about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), including in the context of the results of the visit on September 1 by the IAEA delegation. "Vladimir Putin gave a positive assessment of the constructive cooperation with the agency and spoke about the measures taken by Russia to ensure reliable security and physical protection of ZNPP facilities," according to the Kremlin. The latter also informed that Putin demanded a UN fact-finding mission to investigate the missile strike allegedly conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 29 on the pre-trial detention centre in Yelenovka. The facility held the Ukrainian prisoners of war at the time of the assault, and Russia blames the Ukrainian military of staging the atrocity to hold Russian forces accountable.

"António Guterres assured that active preparations are underway for a trip to the site of the incident by UN experts to conduct an independent and objective investigation," Kremlin stated.

Putin also discussed the ongoing what he described as "criminal activities of Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations" that have resorted to methods of terror against Russian troops, adding that the critics of the Kyiv regime propelled disinformation. Russia's Vladimir Putin also reminded the Secretary-General Guterres of the "vile and cruel murder of Daria Dugina" the twenty-nine-year-old Russian television commentator who died in the blast that Moscow says was plotted by the Ukrainian regime. "António Guterres condemned this crime, stressing that there can be no justification for it. It was agreed on further work along the Russia-UN line at various levels," Kremlin stressed.