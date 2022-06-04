UN Chief Reiterates Call To End Violence As Russia-Ukraine War Completes 100 Days

As the battle to safeguard Kyiv’s sovereignty completed 100 days on Friday, the United Nations (UN) chief renewed his call for an immediate halt to the violence in the country. António Guterres asserted that the ongoing Russian invasion has already taken thousands of lives, caused destruction and displaced millions of people in Ukraine. In addendum, the war has also inflamed a “three dimensional’ global crisis vis a vis food, energy and finance.

In an online statement, the UN Secretary-General said, “As we mark this tragic day, I renew my call for an immediate halt to violence, for unfettered humanitarian access to all those in need, for the safe evacuation of civilians trapped in areas of fighting and for urgent protection of civilians and respect for human rights in accordance with international norms.” On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least “tens of thousands” of people have been killed since Putin’s 'special military operations' began on February 24.

He said that the UN is committed to the “humanitarian effort” in the conflict-hit country. “Since the first days of the war, the UN has been there to support the people of Ukraine in dealing with the humanitarian impact of the conflict.” In addition, the organisation has continuously highlighted the potential dangers and long term consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance – that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies.



However, Guterres emphasised that a resolution of the ongoing conflict would require “negotiations and dialogue.” “The sooner parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world,” the top diplomat emphasised, adding that the UN stands ready to support negotiations.

Visible repercussions of the war

The war has weighed heavy on global supply chains. Pre-war Ukraine was known as the bread basket of the world with its seeds and grains feeding Africa, Europe and Asia. Now, with seaports under blockade, there are thousands of tonnes of food rotting. As Zelenskyy calls for lifting the blockade, a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated that the ongoing conflict could leave more than 13 million people undernourished in a worst-case scenario.

