Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, United Nations (UN) on Friday said that humanitarian needs in Kyiv are multiplying and spreading by the hour and civilians are dying. It infiormed that at least "100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes – with many crossing into neighbouring countries, underlining the regional nature of this growing crisis." As the UN Security Council voted over Russia’s military offensive into Ukraine, in which India, China and the UAE abstained from voting, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the reporters, "The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so."

Meanwhile, UN Chief Antonio Guterres noted that the United Nations Charter has been challenged in the past, “but it has stood firm on the side of peace, security, development, justice, international law & human rights. The international community must do everything in its power so that these values prevail in Ukraine & for all humanity.”

The UN chief also noted that the humanitarian needs in Ukraine are “multiplying by the hour”. Raising flags on civilian casualties, Guterres said that at least 100,000 Ukrainian have already fled their homes. He informed that UN staff “are scaling up the delivery of life-saving support. Their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed.”

Humanitarian needs in Ukraine are multiplying by the hour.



Civilians are dying. At least 100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes.@UN staff are scaling up the delivery of life-saving support. Their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 26, 2022

India abstains voting at UNSC

It is pertinent to note that India alongside China and the UAE abstained from voting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Moscow's "aggression" against Kyiv, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China & UAE abstained from voting.

In a joint statement after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the members said, "UN Charter has purpose of preventing a war like the one President Putin just started. We've a responsibility to stand up to this violation as Russia is a Permanent Mem of Security Council who's culpable".

"Will take this matter to the General Assembly, where Russian veto doesn't apply & the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable. Russia can't veto UN Charter. It can't, &will not veto accountability: Jt Statement by nations that voted in favour of resolution," it added.

(Image: AP)