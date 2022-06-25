UN Chief Says Russia 'contributing To Pollution', Should Be Part Of UN Ocean Conference

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday, stressed that Russia should not be excluded from the UN Ocean Conference as the exclusion of the country “does not make sense.” Speaking during an interview with the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, on Friday, Guterres reiterated that the key climate summit is aimed at changing the policies of the countries worldwide, and therefore the exclusion of one nation would hamper the climate change goals. UN Ocean Conference is scheduled to kick start on June 27 and will last till July 1.

"Russia is contributing to the pollution of the oceans and influencing climate change. I believe that countries that contribute to the problems should also take part in solving them," Guterres told the Portuguese news agency.

Russia a member of the UN, will participate in the conference: Portuguese Minister

Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho meanwhile confirmed Russia's participation in the upcoming conference. "Russia is a member of the UN and will take part in the conference," he announced. UN Ocean Conference will aim at the 14-point ‘Call for Action’ to conserve and sustainably use oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

According to the UN chief all the countries of the world, including Russia, must commit to the climatic goals without exemption. UN is focused on the efforts to achieve these climatic targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has garnered 1,328 voluntary commitments toward ocean conservation.

The upcoming Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal, comes at a critical time as the world is seeking to tackle several issues laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges, as per the UN, will require major structural transformations and common shared solutions by the nations worldwide. To mobilise action, the Conference will seek to propel much-needed science-based innovative solutions aimed at starting a new chapter of global ocean action.

While countries like France welcomed the support for the Paris Agreement, indicated by its ratification by a majority of the world, due to the current war scenario, and EU emphasised the universal and unified character of UNCLOS as the legal framework for all ocean-related activities, the Russian Federation distanced itself from language on WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies.