UN: Nearly 16mn Ukrainians In Need Of Urgent Humanitarian Aid As War Enters Day 130

Four months into Russia's war in Ukraine had left at least 16 million Ukrainians in dire need of humanitarian assistance in the ex-Soviet nation, said UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani. She, however, added that the numbers are still conservative and the UN is in the process of revising to ascertain the actual status. "Across Ukraine, needs caused by Russian invasion are still massive and Human Rights concerns have persisted," Lubrani said.

Speaking about the unfathomable devastation, destruction and suffering experienced in Ukraine, Lubrani expressed that she felt a "heartbreak" while travelling around the country, especially in regions like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Bucha, Irpin, and beyond. "Almost 16 million people in Ukraine today are in need of humanitarian assistance, water, food, health services, protection, and a roof over their heads," the UN humanitarian coordinator outlined. She also reiterated calls for ensuring safe corridors for agricultural exports noting the imminent global food crisis. "Much more could be done by Russian and Ukrainian authorities to protect civilians," she insisted.

WFP reiterates urgent need to release grain exports from Ukraine

As the war now escalated beyond 129 days, nations dependent on Ukraine are facing a ripple effect of the conflict. Outside the war-torn nation, food security is becoming an alarming crisis in vulnerable nations like Africa. Noting the looming food insecurity, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday called on responsible parties to ensure safe access to Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea to release cereal silos. "Without the Black Sea ports, we cannot get anywhere close to the kind of export levels that Ukraine urgently needs," said WFP Ukraine Deputy Emergency Coordinator Kate Newton. Nevertheless, she added, the organisation is leaving no stone unturned to provide the embattled Ukrainians with necessary assistance through available means like road or rail. However, talking about food grain requirements, Newton underscored: "At the moment we think it is about 1 million metric tonnes a month, maybe we can push up to 2 million but we urgently need access to the Black Sea."

Civilian targets by Russia a 'frightening reality'

Lubrani, meanwhile, pointed out that Russian forces were deliberately targetting the civilian population - a statement in sync with Ukraine's claims. As per UN estimates, as many as 5,000 civilians have been killed in the country and over 5,000 injured and it is "just a fraction of the frightening reality." She highlighted that the Russian attacks were most targetted toward civilians and civilian infrastructure. Although the actual numbers are expected to be far above compared to the current record, the UN humanitarian coordinator said.

(Image: AP)