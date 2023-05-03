UN Official To Visit Russia This Week For Diplomatic Push To Revive Black Sea Grain Deal

A top United Nations trade official, Rebeca Grynspan, will travel to Russia this week for the diplomatic push to ensure the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative, a spokesperson for the agency was quoted as saying. The visit comes as Kremlin warned that the window to extend the Black Sea grain deal "was shrinking" and that the deal will not be extended beyond May 18.

Russia has repeatedly demanded to lift the restrictions on its own agricultural exports in exchange for the extension of the grain initiative. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, at a state presser, reiterated that the part of the deal concerning Russia’s interests "was not being implemented," indicating that there won't likely be an extension.

Inflation is a key problem in advanced & developing countries. Rapid & intense interest rate hikes without a broader policy mix will cause economic hardship.



We need

✅an effective debt architecture

✅greater liquidity for developing countries

✅greater voice in financial system pic.twitter.com/oN8Ktrj9eK — Rebeca Grynspan (@RGrynspan) April 12, 2023

The deal was brokered by the UN with the mediation efforts of Turkey to ensure that despite the war, the Russian food and fertilizer reaches the global markets, supports the stabilization of spiralling food prices worldwide and staves off famine, affecting millions in developing world. The Initiative that Moscow agreed to permitted the unhindered commercial food and fertilizer [including ammonia] exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny/Pivdennyi without interference by the Russian military.

UN chief Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold discussion on grain deal

A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was also established to monitor the implementation of the Initiative. It was agreed that the Ukrainian vessels guide the cargo ships bound for international markets in the Black Sea, helping avoid the mined areas. The vessels then proceed towards Istanbul traversing via the maritime humanitarian corridor agreed upon by the two warring sides. Ships heading to and from the Ukrainian ports were being inspected by JCC teams comprised of Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN inspectors.

Last week, the UN said in a statement that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held discussions regarding the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, as well as the export of Russian food products and fertilisers. Russia has agreed to extend the Ukraine grain export deal for a further 60 days following talks with the United Nations. UN last week confirmed that President Erdogan and Guterres held talks on how to ensure the continuation of the trade arrangements as differences with Russia are unfolding.