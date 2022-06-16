UN Starts Probe Into 'forced Deportation' Of Ukrainian Children To Russia For Adoption

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday voiced concerns over the alleged "forced deportation" of orphaned Ukrainian children to Russia. In a statement, the rights chief noted the frequently arising reports of abduction of orphaned Ukrainian children from regions occupied by Russia and taken to Moscow for adoption. Bachelet said her office has recorded complaints of "youngsters being taken away" from orphanages in Donbass, where Russia steadily gained foot amid escalated battles in past weeks.

"We are concerned about the alleged plans of Russian authorities to allow the movement of children from Ukraine to families in the Russian Federation, which do not appear to include steps for family unification or respect the best interest of the child," the UN Human Rights chief said.

"OHCHR has not yet been able to confirm its allegations or the number of children who could be in such a situation," she added.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Ukraine officially had 91,000 children in orphanages and boarding schools and other organisations for young children without parents. However, later the UN said an unspecified number - likely "several thousand" - have been moved to Russia since the invasion and subsequent occupation of Ukrainian territories by Russian troops began in late February. The human rights and children's rights organisation of the UN initiated a probe into the allegedly "forced deportation" of such children from the eastern part of the country in March.

The UN also sensed that Russia may be "modifying existing legislation to facilitate fast-tracking of adoption" of orphans from Ukraine. "Adoption must never occur during or immediately after emergencies," flagged Asfhan Khan, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia. She explained children cannot be assumed orphans immediately after a war, thus, any decision to move any child "must be grounded." She also highlighted the staggering number of children affected by Russian atrocities in Irpin, Bucha, Kyiv, and more. Nearly 7.5 million children in the country are inflicted with life-altering damages due to the war. "Children are forced to leave home, friends, toys, and treasured belongings and are facing uncertainty about the future," she said.

UN probes into alleged 'forced deportation' of kids to Russia

On Wednesday, the UN stated that it has initiated an investigation into claims that children are being forcefully sent to Russia where they are offered for adoption. The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine - created at the request of Member States of the UN Human Rights Council - heard testimonies that suggested a "significant number of children disappeared in temporary occupied territories, especially from institutions." Nevertheless, there is yet no concrete evidence to ascertain the number of missing youngsters from State-run centers after they were taken to Russia and given Russian citizenship, informed Jasmika Dzumhur, one of the investigators.

Four months into the war, as many as 277 children have been killed and another 456 injured, Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said in a statement. Meanwhile, over 4 million children- nearly two-thirds of the total- have been displaced amid the war.

