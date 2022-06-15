Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United Nations has expressed concern over the condition of civilians who remain trapped in Severodonetsk. The UN has said that thousands of civilians, including women, elderly people and children remain trapped in Severodonetsk with reduced clean water supply, sanitation and electricity, BBC News reported.

Saviano Abreu, the spokesperson for United Nations Humanitarian Affairs office, stressed that an urgent situation continues to develop in the bunkers underneath the Azot Chemical Plant in Severodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians continue to take shelter.

As per the BBC News report, the UN's humanitarian branch is making preparations to provide aid to those who remain stuck in Severodonetsk. According to the UN, the intense fighting between forces of Russia and Ukraine will not presently allow access to the civilians.

Saviano Abreu, the spokesperson for United Nations Humanitarian Affairs office, called the lack of water and sanitation "a big worry," as per the news report. He expressed concern as people would not be able to survive for long without water. Abreu further stressed that food and health services in the city are also at risk of running out. Saviano Abreu emphasized that Russia and Ukraine need to protect civilians under international humanitarian law and ensure the safe passage of people who seek to leave the city.

'Heavy fighting in Severodonetsk continues': Serhiy Haidai

Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk Governor told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Severodonetsk continues." He acknowledged that the situation in the city is "getting worse" and stressed that Russian forces have more manpower and weapons.

Haidai said that Ukrainian armed forces continue to hold back the Russian troops from three sides. According to Luhansk Governor, the Russian troops continue to advance while Ukrainian forces hold their positions in the city. Russia-backed separatists have accused Ukrainian forces of disrupting the evacuation of civilians from the Azot chemical plant, according to AP.

A regional Ukrainian official has said that Russian armed forces have taken control of about 80% of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. In addition, the official claimed that Russian troops have destroyed all three bridges that are used to move out of the city. Serhiy Haidai further noted that around 12000 people remain in Severodonetsk, which prior to the war had a population of 100,000. Haidai claimed that more than 500 civilians have taken shelter in the Azot chemical plant.

Image: AP/Representative

Inputs from AP