UNGA Adopts Resolution Blaming Putin For Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine, Demands Ceasefire

The United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday, approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged immediate cease-fire. The resolution, which also demanded protection for civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival, was tabled by Ukraine and a large cross-regional group and supported by the European Union and its Members.

140 members were in favour of the resolution, while Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Russia were against it. 38 members, including India, China, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting.

"India abstained on the resolution since what we require now is to focus on the cessation of hostilities and urgent humanitarian assistance. The draft resolution didn't fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges," Ambassador TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN, said.

The resolution bemoans the alarming humanitarian consequences following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It deplores Moscow's shelling and airstrikes on populated cities, including Mariupol, and demands rampant access to humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the Putin Administration has denounced the resolution as anti-Russian and accused those who supported it of not being concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground.

The vote was nearly identical as on the March 2 resolution the UNGA adopted demanding an immediate Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of troops. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

The vote follows the UNSC's overwhelming defeat of a Russian resolution on Wednesday that would have acknowledged Ukraine's growing humanitarian needs but without mentioning Moscow's aggression that left millions of Ukrainians in desperate need of food, water and shelter.

To be adopted, Russia required a minimum of nine 'yes' votes in the 15-member Security Council and no veto by any of the four other permanent members- the US, Britain, France and China. However, Moscow only got support from its ally China, with the 13 other council members refraining.