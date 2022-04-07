UNGA Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council; 53 Nations Abstain From Voting

In a key development, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific human rights violations in Ukraine. The move was earlier initiated by the US after harrowing images surfaced depicting corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city, Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”. A total of 92 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution, whereas, 53 nations, including India, have abstained from voting.

The voting took place after the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UNSC on Tuesday.

'Indifference is a friend of the enemy': Ukraine at UNGA

Earlier at the UNGA's emergency session to vote on the suspension of Russia from UNHRC, Ukraine's representative to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "We are in a unique situation now, when on the territory of another sovereign state, a member of the UNHRC commits horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The suspension of rights of membership of the Russian Federation in UNHRC is not an option, but a duty."

"If Russia expulses itself from this council then it will be considered as their own choice and no one to be blamed for. Suspension is not an option, but a duty. Russian expulsion is not an option, but a resolution. Russia is not committing violence but shaking international peace. I call upon all responsible member states to support the draft, to never forget and never allow genocide that happened due to international community indifference. Indifference is not a response. Indifference is not a beginning but an end. Indifference is a friend of the enemy, it benefits the aggressor," Kyslytsya asserted.

On the other hand, the Russian Representative to the UN stated, "The draft is in no relation to the human rights situation on-ground. Those who conduct an independent foreign policy should think independently. It was exaggerated. Russia has always cooperated in the UNHCR and protected human rights."