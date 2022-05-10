United Nations Security Council Likely To Hold New Session On Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The United Nations (UN) Security Council is expected to hold a new public meeting on Thursday, May 12 on the Russia-Ukraine war in the wake of the continuing escalation of the humanitarian situation, diplomats revealed on Monday. The session was requested by France and Mexico and it will also be the 16th such meeting held by the council since Russia announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The session would also be in line with the effort carried out by the western states to maintain pressure on Moscow.

However, Russia, as the permanent member of UNSC has the power to block any measures that it disapproves of. A diplomat, as per reports, has said that France and Mexico requested the briefings by the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and also the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The said meetings came after the bombing took place this weekend of a school in eastern Ukraine which claimed at least 60 lives, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The expected UNSC meeting on Thursday would be held on the same day as an extraordinary UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled in Geneva at Ukraine’s request. The UNHRC would meet to discuss the “deterioration of the human rights situation in Ukraine." Moreover, the 16th UNSC session would follow the adoption of a unanimous Security Council statement which was initiated by Norway and Mexico.

The UNSC stated, published on May 6, provided “strong support” to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ search for a “peaceful solution” to the Russia-Ukraine war. It also marked the first such demonstration of unity since the war began in late February and it even won the support of Moscow. Russia had previously blocked all such initiatives by the UNSC.

At UN, India raises concerns over the situation in Ukraine

The reports stating an expected UNSC session on the Russia-Ukraine war came as Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to UN said that India remains “deeply concerned” over the worsening situation in Ukraine as the war continued for over 70 days. Mathur, during his address at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, reiterated India’s call for a ceasefire and stoppage of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.

"We continue to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine & reiterate the call for an immediate cessation of violence & end to hostilities,” Mathur said at the UNSC. He also said that there can be no resolution by “shedding blood at the cost of innocent lives." Mathur underscored that since the conflict began in February, India stressed that Russia and Ukraine need to choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict.

Image: AP

