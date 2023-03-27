UNSC Set To Vote On Russian Resolution Seeking Investigation Into Nord Stream Explosions

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to vote on a Russian resolution on Monday, which calls on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a commission to investigate the explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September. According to a report from Sputnik, the resolution follows a draft presented by Russia in February, which requested creation of an international independent commission to verify allegations made by US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh.

Hersh claimed that the explosions were organized by the United States, with the support of Norway. The upcoming vote reflects heightened tensions over the Nord Stream pipeline, which has long been a point of contention between the US and Russia.

The Russian resolution being voted on by the UNSC also includes language encouraging member states to cooperate by sharing relevant information with the proposed commission investigating the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions from last September. The resolution stipulates that the commission should be composed of impartial and well-established experts, and it calls on Secretary-General Guterres to report his recommendations on the creation of the commission to the Council within 30 days.

China has agreed to co-author the resolution

According to Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy, China has agreed to co-author the UNSC resolution regarding the investigation into the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline explosions that occurred last September. The pipelines were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, and the operator, Nord Stream AG, reported unprecedented damage from the explosions. The extent of the damage has made it difficult to estimate the time needed for repairs.

The involvement of China in the resolution highlights the growing international interest in the investigation and its potential geopolitical implications. Russia has characterized the explosions that occurred last September on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines as acts of international terrorism. The US has denied any involvement in the incident. The allegations have fuelled tensions between Russia and the US, with potential diplomatic repercussions depending on the outcome of the investigation.