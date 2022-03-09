US Admits Ukraine Houses 'biological Research Facilities', Fears Russia Could Capture Them

Amid heightened tensions in the European region with the Russia-Ukraine war, the US admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine houses “biological research facilities”. According to Sputnik, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also said that the US is concerned the ‘research facilities’ could come under the control of Russian forces as the attack on Ukraine continues to intensify.

During a Senate hearing on Ukraine, Nuland said, “Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”

Nuland’s remarks came in the backdrop of UK defence intelligence claiming that Russia has accused Ukraine of developing ‘nuclear or biological weapons’ to justify its invasion into the neighbouring country. Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry had published documents that showed that Kyiv was ordered to urgently eliminate traces of what was deemed as a biological weapons program.

As per Sputnik, the Russian government’s documentation was received from Ukrainian biological research laboratories on the urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens on 24 February including anthrax, cholera and the plague, in what could be a cover-up of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) violations. Russian Defence Ministry's spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, at the time, had said that the documents were being analysed by the military.

UK dismisses Russia's allegations on Ukraine

British Defence Ministry even noted that there has been ‘notable intensification’ of Russia’s allegations that Ukraine is developing such weapons since the end of February. However, it added that such narratives are “long-standing” but are presently being further intensified as part of the retrospective justification of Russia invading Ukraine.

UK Defence Ministry said, “Since the end of February there has been a notable intensification of Russian accusations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons. These narratives are long-standing but are currently likely being amplified as part of a retrospective justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

