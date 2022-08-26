US Allocates $9mn To Gather Information On Russian Filtration Camps In War-torn Ukraine

In the midst of the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the United States has allocated nearly $9 million to gather information on forced deportation and filtration camps in war-torn Ukraine. According to the Kyiv Independent, on August 25, a center of the Conflict Observatory that examines evidence of Russian war crimes published a study that offers evidence of forced deportations and filtration camps in Ukraine. It is to mention that Russia is reportedly using filtration or concentration camps in Kyiv to process Ukrainian citizens from regions under Russian occupation before sending them into Moscow.

Furthermore, the researchers have located approximately 21 filtration system installations in and around Donetsk Oblast alone utilising open-source data as well as remote sensing technology. The center, which is supported by the US Department of State, will get $9 million in funds to help with more documentation and identification of comparable crimes and atrocities.

Zelenskyy lambasts Russia for setting up 'filtration camps'

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accused Russia hasof deporting two million people from Ukraines. In his virtual address at the Asian Leadership conference in Seoul, the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of forcibly setting up "so-called filtration camps" which it uses to deport Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied regions. He said that Moscow has deported the people to Russia and they have been deprived of communication and their documents have been taken away from them.

"Russia forcibly created so-called filtration camps, through which it forces people to pass in the occupied territory. Tens of thousands of people remain there. Young women disappear there," Zelenskyy had said.

US announces 'biggest tranche of security assistance to date'

On August 24, US President Joe Biden extended geetings to the Ukrainian people on the occasion of their Independence Day. Biden stated that to commemorate Ukraine's special day, the US will send $2.98 billion worth of advanced weapons and military gear to Kyiv. The increased security assistance, as per the President, will enable Ukraine to purchase ammunition, artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as other military equipment.

The US President noted in a statement, “I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative".

In addition to this, Biden underlined Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its continued attempts to defend its sovereignty. He lauded Ukrainians for their perseverance and stressed how resolutely and strongly they have been resisting Russia's invasion, saying that this Independence Day is "bittersweet for many Ukrainians." He stated that due to the conflict, thousands had also lost their lives or suffered injuries while pointing out that millions of people had been forced to abandon their homes.

As per media reports, Biden did mention that the six months of assaults had "strengthened" Ukrainian patriotism among their people and nation. Moreover, he added that the US continues to support Kyiv in order to "proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."

(Image: AP)