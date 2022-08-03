US & Canada Announce Fresh Sanctions Against Russian Military Officials & Elites Amid War

In response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the Canadian government has imposed sanctions against 43 Russian military officials and 17 entities. The latest sanctions have been imposed against individuals who have been allegedly involved in "senseless bloodshed" in the Bucha region of Ukraine. Separately, the United States has also announced sanctions against Russia for launching aggression in Ukraine. The additional restrictions announced by the US and Canada come amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 150 days.

Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Ottawa "strongly condemns" the murder of civilians in Ukraine. Joly said that Canada will make use of every tool to ensure that violations of international law in Ukraine, including those in Bucha, have been fully investigated. According to the statement released by the Canadian government, Ottawa will continue to work with its partners to ensure that those responsible for the atrocities are brought to book. Melanie Joly said that Canada will not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin and "his enablers to act with impunity." She added, "The Russian war machine’s egregious actions will not be forgotten." Notably, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 1,150 additional individuals and entities ever since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

As the Russian regime continues to wage its senseless war, Canada will continue to increase pressure on the Russian war machine.



We are imposing new measures on 43 military officials and 17 entities that are complicit in Putin’s bloodshed— including the horrific events in Bucha. pic.twitter.com/NKmvcyvYTH — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) August 2, 2022

US announces sanctions against elites close to Kremlin

The US Treasury Department has announced a new round of sanctions targeting elites close to the Kremlin, a major multinational company as well as yacht. These elites and businesses operate in economic sectors that generate substantial revenue for the Russian regime. The elites close to the Kremlin that have been targeted in the latest sanctions include Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, a former member of the State Duma. According to the statement released by the US Treasury Department, Kabaeva has a "close relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads the National Media Group. Putin's alleged girlfriend has been sanctioned "for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Russian government, CNN reported.

The people targeted in the latest sanctions imposed by the US include Natalya Valeryevna Popova, Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, and Andrey Andreevich Guryev. The US administration has also imposed restrictions against Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, a majority owner and chairman of the Board of Directors of Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat (MMK). Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against three oligarchs. Furthermore, Washington has also placed visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials and "31 foreign government officials who have acted to support Russia’s purported annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine."

