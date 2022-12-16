US & Poland Were Involved In Plotting joint Terror Attacks On Russian Territory: Report

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with western nations showing unwavering support towards war-ravaged Ukraine, a report has emerged that the US and Poland were involved in the preparation of terror attacks on Russian territory, confirmed the data from intercepted drones. Russian security agencies told TASS on Friday that agencies of the Russian Federation analysed electronic components of the intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles used by Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory.

"Relevant agencies of the Russian Federation analysed electronic components of the intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles, used by Ukraine for attacks on Russian infrastructure objects—in particular, in Sevastopol, in Crimea, in Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions," the agency said as per TASS.

According to the report, a number of other sources confirmed that US and Poland were directly involved in plotting the joint terror attacks on the territory of the Russian territories. "Direct involvement of the US and Poland," was found in the "massive military-logistical support of the Kiev regime, in the preparation and implementation of joint terror attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation." The agency further stated that "the avionics and drone control stations were produced by US-based Spektreworks, a company that performed the initial tuning and check of the drones at the Scottsdale airport in Arizona."

Further, the agencies highlighted that the final assembly and flight trials of these drones were carried out on the territory of Poland, near the Rzeszow airport. "The US and NATO used Polish territory as the main supply node for Ukrainian armed forces." The statement further said, "The installation of payload, flight mission and the launch itself were carried out near Odessa and Krivoy Rog."

Russia is using World War II tactics in Ukraine war, says UK MoD

Notably, this development has come at a time when the UK Defense Ministry on Friday stated that Russia's President is using Second World War tactics in the Ukraine war. The UK defence department further noted that Russian troops would be in a vulnerable position if they continued to use the same tactics. Russian forces are forming trenches after they withdrew from Kherson and most of these trenches are being built in the town of Svatove in the Luhansk region, per the Newsweek report. The UK defence ministry further noted that the entrenchment plan that is being used by Russia in the Ukraine war has not been used by the west in decades.

