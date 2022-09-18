US & Ukraine forming Power Units To Overthrow The Government in Belarus, Claims Lukashenko

Amid the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday criticised the western nations and claimed that they are planning with Ukraine to overthrow the government in Belarus. Lukashenko lashed out at the US and stated that Europe is being forced by the US to start a military confrontation with Russia on the territory of Ukraine. He said, on the territory of several countries, including Ukraine, America has found a suitable place to make plans to remove the Belarusian government.

"On the territory of those countries, and especially in Ukraine, they found a suitable place, and forces are being formed to overthrow the government in Belarus and for our return to the year 1939," Lukashenko said.

"The United States is pushing Europe into a military confrontation with Russia on the territory of Ukraine. They do not hide their plans. The contracts have already been concluded for the next few years. That is, Ukraine will be burned to the ground. And the goal is to weaken Russia and destroy Belarus," Lukashenko said in a speech marking the Day of National Unity, reported B92.net, citing Sputnik. In all these actions, he said there is another goal -- Europe. "America is the only country that benefits from what is happening here, to put Europe in its place and remove its competitors," he asserted, adding that "today, Ukraine; tomorrow, Moldova, the Baltic states, Poland, or Romania."

'US always present in all significant political conflicts': Lukashenko.

Lukashenko stated that America is fueling the conflict in Kosovo, trying to put pressure on Serbia, fueling disagreement in Karabakh, and escalating tension in Syria. "Washington is present in all significant political conflicts," he said while issuing a warning that humanity is on the edge to witness a nuclear conflict.

"The world has lost its head and is bursting at the seams. How will everything end? Ordinary people, even those who are not involved in politics, keep asking that. Since the end of the 'Cold War', humanity has found itself on the verge of a nuclear conflict for the first time," he added.

Image: AP/ Representative